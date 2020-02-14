‘Lucifer’ Season 5: Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

Lucifer is coming back to Netflix for season 5 in 2020 and sadly, it’ll also be Lucifer’s final season but will be split into two. Here’s what we know about season 5 of Lucifer on Netflix, how the cast have reacted to its final renewal, why it’s going to be the final season and what we can expect from the next season.

As you may have heard, Lucifer is Netflix’s latest revival show. It managed to pick up the show from FOX who canceled the series after three seasons last year. The revival came after a massive fan campaign to save the show.

Netflix in the US hadn’t actually streamed Lucifer at all and it’s believed that the show’s ratings in some of Netflix’s international regions are what convinced Netflix to pick up the mantel and continue Lucifer’s story.

The early seasons of Lucifer were added to Netflix at the beginning of the year and although not all of the previous seasons aren’t available on Netflix everywhere, season 4 premiered exclusively on Netflix around the world on May 8th, 2019.

The reaction to the fourth season since the arrival has been immense. It smashed TVTime’s binge report rocketing to number 1 outperforming HBO’s Game of Thrones and breaking their all-time record.

There’s a lot to cover for Lucifer season 5 so let’s begin.

Has Lucifer been renewed for season 5?

Official renewal status: Renewed (last updated: 05/11/2019)

On May 7th, 2019, the series was given its season 5 order. However, it’s a bittersweet announcement as the show has been given a final season order.

thanks to the lucifans, #lucifer's story will come to an end the way it should: the fifth and final season is coming to @netflix. pic.twitter.com/EvknS5AVHK — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 6, 2019

In a statement to Hollywood Reporter, Netflix said: “We are thrilled that Lucifer fans around the world have embraced this series on Netflix, and we can’t wait to give them the big finish they’ve all been waiting for.”

Here are some more reactions from the cast of Lucifer on its season 5 renewal:

Ildy Modrovich who serves as the main showrunner said: “Whoop whoop!!!! Season 5 is coming!!! Thank you to our beautiful Lucifamily for all of your love and support!! And to @LuciferNetflix for being the best partners EVER!! It’s our final season so we’re planning to make it COUNT!!”

Joe Henderson who serves as the co-showrunner said this: “The fans brought us back to life. Now, we get to finish our story on our terms. Can’t wait for you guys to see what’s in store!”

Tom Ellis had this to say: “Well look what happened! A 5th and final season of #Lucifer is coming to @LuciferNetflix thank you to all you loyal #lucifans for watching…now let’s end this thing properly”

Where is season 5 of Lucifer in production?

Current production: Filming (Last updated: January 2020)

In late June 2019, Ildy took to Twitter to confirm that they’re heading back to the writer’s room in July 2019. On July 12th, 2019 we got a photo from the entire team back in the writer’s room.

It’s already been teased that the first scene of season 5 has already been written.

We’ve also got the first few announcements about who will be returning to the director’s chair in season 5.

Richard Speight, Jr. will be returning to direct in season 5.

In early September 2019, Netflix announced that season 5 had begun filming. The news came accompanied by an image with the majority of the cast lined up in the first table read. Filming is taking place from September 6th, 2019 onwards.

In September 2019, we also got the first new cast announcement for season 5. Erik Aude has been cast as Rod and is currently only scheduled to appear in season 1.

As of December 2019, they had completed the table read for episode 9. We believe that’ll be the final episode of part 1 for Lucifer given the fact its episode name includes a spoiler and the fact the writers and cast have both said how emotional the episode is.

Just finished the table read for episode 509 of #Lucifer. I am so lucky to work with these incredible actors. I cried multiple times during the read and… well, I am right now thinking about it. This episode is very personal to me, and just… wow. Grateful. — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) December 6, 2019

Also in December 2019, the See What’s Next account from Netflix shared a first look screen for season 5.

In December 2019, we got a behind the scenes shot of a beach scene coming up. It’s led to rampant speculation as you can imagine.

In February 2020, we got word that the writers had concluded writing every episode with the last day in the Lucifer’s writing room taking place on February 7th, 2020.

DB Woodside said the following to mark the event: “Today was the last full day for the writers in the room. Please make sure to flood their timelines w love & gratitude.”

Chris Rafferty said the following: “Final day of the Lucifer Writers Room as we finished plotting our series finale. It hasn’t sunk in yet because we still have more writing, shooting & editing to do, but we celebrated this bittersweet day with lots of laughs & love”

https://twitter.com/Ildymojo/status/1225816976901062656

Lucifer season 5 episode names

At the end of August 2019, we got word of the first episode name and who’s writing and directing. Over time, we expect to hear more on the episode names and who is returning to write and direct.

Episode 501 – “Really Sad Devil Guy” – Written by Jason Ning, Directed by Eagle Egilsson

Episode 502 – “Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer!” – Written by Ildy Modrovich, Directed by Sherwin Shilati

Episode 503 – “!Diablo!” – Written by Mike Coats, Directed by Claudia Yarny

Episode 504 – “It Never Ends Well for the Chicken” – Aiyana White, Directed by Viet Nguyen

Episode 505 – “Detective Amenadiel” – Joe Henderson, Directed by Sam Hill

Episode 506 – “BluBallz” – Written by Jen Graham Imada, Directed by Richard Speight, Jr.

Episode 507 – “Our Mojo” – Written by Julia Fontana, Directed by Nathan Hope

Episode 508 – “Spoiler Alert” – Written by Chris Rafferty, Directed by Kevin Alejandro

Episode 509 – “Family Dinner” – Written by Joe Henderson and directed by Nathan Hope

Episode 510 – “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam” – Written by Ildy Modrovich and directed by Sherwin Shilati.

Episode 511 -“Resting Devil Face” – Written by Mira Z. Barnum, Joshua Duckworth, and Richardo Lopez Jr.

Episode 512 – “Daniel Espinoza: Naked and Afraid” – Written by Mike Costa, directed by Greg Beeman

Episode 513 – “A Little Harmless Stalking” – Written by Julia Fontana & Jen Graham Imada and directed by Richard Speight, Jr.

What to expect from season 5 of Lucifer

Caution: spoilers ahead

Before we get into spoiler territory for season 4, Netflix produced a fantastic season’s 1-3 recap for Lucifer that released just before season 4.

Firstly, let’s just recap the final episode as there’s a lot to dive into.

The final episode (episode 10 – “Who’s da New King of Hell?”) sees Lucifer return home to help contain hell which is now spilling into Los Angeles. Chloe and Lucifer also reveal their love for each other (no surprise there) with Lucifer saying “his first love was never Eve”.

Throughout the season, we’ve seen Chloe struggle to come to terms with the fact Lucifer has a demonic side which is why the introduction of Eve made sense.

Season 4 sets up future seasons with the demons back home in hell now knowing that Lucifer never intends on returning home.

The episode closes with Lucifer saying his final goodbye to Chloe as he returns home albeit hopefully only temporarily.

Will Eve return in future seasons?

Eve also departed by the end of season 4 but we don’t believe her story has completed yet either. She clearly made amends and saw the error in her ways throughout the season. She’s now gone off to find herself but could easily be bought back later.

Will Lucifer return from Hell?

Unlike the first season, Lucifer won’t be able to strike a deal to return to Earth. He’ll have to find a replacement ruler for the underworld to prevent it from spilling into the real world. Lucifer would opt to ask one of his other siblings.

Some have speculated that Lillith (Adam’s first wife) could return with Eve saying that she “tamed the beasts of the night”.

How many episodes will there be in season 5 of Lucifer?

Originally, we were told that Lucifer would be 10 episodes final season but as of July 2019, we now know that Netflix has given an expanded order to the show.

The series has been expanded to 16 episodes meaning we’ll have nearly 16 hours worth of new content come 2020.

#Lucifer Season 5 just got a HELL of a lot better — and bigger! We've added six more hours, for a grand total of 16 episodes! pic.twitter.com/HILzaacpsb — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 26, 2019

Lucifer Season 5 will be split into two halves

After much rumor and speculation, it has been confirmed that the final season of Lucifer will be split into two halves.

It’s not uncommon for titles to have their final seasons released in two halves. One of the most notable series to do this was Breaking Bad, which also split its fifth season, this only increased anticipation to the climactic finale.

How was the reaction for season 4 of Lucifer?

This season was bought back from the dead from fans and has clearly pleased fans too. The IMDb ratings for each episode has soared this season to between 9.5 to 9.9 on some episodes. Compare that with the mid-8s that some of the third season episodes saw.

Most agreed that the reduction in the episodes and complete freedom granted by Netflix has meant in a significant bump in quality.

We heard in July 2019 that we could soon see the release of the blooper reel for season 4. Someone, however, has put together a compilation of all the “behind the scenes” and bloopers released thus far.

When will the first half of season 5 of Lucifer release on Netflix?

With production in full swing, it should come as no surprise that we’re expecting a 2020 release date for Lucifer season 5.

The first half of season 5 is likely to arrive in the Summer of 2020, meanwhile, we expect the second half to drop towards the end of 2020.

Why won’t Lucifer be back for season 6?

With the confirmation of season 5 being the final season, it’s led many fans to question why it won’t be back. Put simply, the cast and crew have a story with a beginning, middle and end and the end is approaching.

It has once again led to fans petitioning for a sixth season but the crew has asked for fans in supporting the end to the show.

Joe Henderson clarified why season 5 is set to be the last:

“Honestly, we’re telling our ending with season 5. We love all the support, but right now, I’d say time is better spent getting ready for a fitting ending to our characters’ journeys.”

Further to this on June 27th, 2019 there was an additional clarification about the show coming to an end by Ildy Modrovich.

In a crazy twist, TVLine has reported that there have been ongoing talks between Netflix and Warner Bros. to keep Lucifer going beyond the fifth season. While both Netflix and Warner Bros, are yet to comment on the matter, fans have been left with the hope that Lucifer will be returning for even more.

Other Lucifer Season 5 News

On September 23rd, one of the newest supporting cast members was announced. Matthew Bohrer has previously starred in supporting roles on Amazon’s Goliath, General Hospital, Masters of Sex and Blockbuster.

First new casting announcement for #LuciferSeason5 with Matthew Bohrer (@MatthewBohrer) playing Donovan Glover. pic.twitter.com/9Pu9RrJKA9 — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 23, 2019

On October 11th, Brianne Davis who appeared in HISTORY Channel’s Six, Jarhead (2005) and Synchonicity (2015) has been cast in season 5 as Detective Dancer.

Casting news for #LuciferSeason5 !! Brianne Davis (@thebriannedavis) has been cast as Detective Dancer in the final season of the show! pic.twitter.com/9hFEWW85ew — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) October 11, 2019

On October 28th, it has been confirmed that the final season of Lucifer will be split into two halves.

In November 2019, it was listed that Erin Cummings who has starred in the likes of Spartacus will play the role of Mandy in season 5.

Casting news for #luciferseason5 Erin Cummings who has starred in Spartacus will play the role of Mandy in season 5. pic.twitter.com/bw1PQrkjIi — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) November 10, 2019

On November 22nd, IMDb was updated with another cast announcement. Nashville’s Chaley Rose will feature in season 5 as Destiny Page.

More casting news for #LuciferSeason5 – Chaley Rose (@ChaleyRose) who has featured on Nashville will appear in season 5 as Destiny Page. pic.twitter.com/SnF34Qv3bQ — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) November 22, 2019

In December, Lucifer cameoed in the DC universe crossover Infinite Earth. You can see his cameo in the clip below or you can wait for Infinite Earths to hit Netflix. This has led to speculation that John Constantine could feature in Netflix’s final season of the show. Tom Ellis said in an interview it was a struggle to keep his cameo a secret.

On December 21st, the Lucifer writers team took to Twitter to wish everyone Happy Holidays. Also on December 21st, we got word of the Lucifer conventions coming to the USA in 2020.

On January 6th, 2020 Entertainment Weekly exclusively revealed that Dennis Haysbert will be joining the cast to play the role of God. This, of course, implies Lucifer and his brother will be spending lots of time with their father in the final season.

On January 17th, 2020 w elearned that Catherine Dent will appear in season 5 as Dr. Alice Porter.

On January 21st, 2020 we learned that Annie Funke will play the role of Sister Francine in episode 5.

In February 2020, Neil Gaiman took to Twitter to talk to a number of Lucifer fans who claim that Lucifer was canceled because of The Sandman. That’s false.

It was announced by Netflix when they rescued Lucifer that it would be ending at the end of Season 5. This was well over a year before Netflix won the auction for Sandman. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 28, 2020

Are you looking forward to the release of Lucifer season 5? Let us know in the comments down below.