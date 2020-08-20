‘Person of Interest’ Seasons 1-5 Leaving Netflix in September 2020

All five seasons of Person of Interest will soon be departing Netflix in the United States. Here’s why Person of Interest will be leaving Netflix, exactly when it’ll be leaving and where it’ll most likely end up streaming next.

J.J. Abrams was the notable producer attached to the series with Jonathan Nolan show running (yes, that’ Christopher Nolan’s brother).

The CBS drama aired between 2011 and 2016 and was part of the golden age of Netflix licensed content where new seasons would arrive on an annual basis from all the major TV networks. Of course, those days are long gone but a number of these shows still sit on Netflix.

Person of Interest is a thrilling crime drama that goes a little bit further than your ordinary crime procedural. It’s about an ex-CIA agent teaming up with a programmer to detect crimes before they happen (akin to Minority Report).

Over 103 episodes were produced for the series in total across five seasons.

All five seasons of Person of Interest are currently due to leave Netflix US on September 22nd, 2020.

Where will Person of Interest stream once it leaves Netflix?

Despite the fact the series aired on CBS, the show is actually made and distributed by Warner Brothers Television.

That means we can almost certainly expect that Person of Interest will be moving over to HBO Max in due course. After all, WarnerMedia is actively discouraging its units from selling shows outside of its own portfolio of products.

It’s going to be a busy month of departures in the TV licensed space in the US for September. Once Upon a Time and Galavant, both licensed from ABC, are due to leave in the early few weeks of September 2020.

You can track all the titles leaving Netflix in September 2020 right here on What’s on Netflix.

Will Person of Interest be on Netflix outside the United States?

As the series only streams in the United States, this removal only applies there but what it does rule out is the possibility of the series ever coming to Netflix internationally.

Will you miss Person of Interest seasons 1-5 once it leaves Netflix in September? Let us know in the comments.