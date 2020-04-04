Money Heist Season 5: Netflix Renewal Status, Release & What to Expect

The international Netflix phenomenon, Money Heist (also known as La Casa De Papel) was back for its fourth season on Netflix in early 2020 and will almost certainly be back for a fifth season. Here’s what we know so far about season 5 of Money Heist including what we can expect, when we can expect the release date and what else we know regarding the future.

We’ll likely hear how well the series has performed in the next few months likely in a Netflix earnings call when they release select viewing figures. Previously, the series has smashed most records with it holding the current record of being the most-watched non-English title on Netflix.

Before we move onto the prospects of the fifth part, you will absolutely want to go and check out the accompanying documentary which released on April 3rd. It documents the meteoric rise of the series with guests including Ted Sarandos, much of the cast and the creators. It gave us some stunning insights including the fact the show was almost axed.

Part four of Money Heist was released on Netflix globally on April 3rd, 2020 and consisted of eight episodes.

Has Money Heist been renewed for season 5?

Official Netflix renewal: not officially renewed but expected (last updated: 04/04/2020)

Officially the series has not yet been renewed but almost all signals point to a fifth part. Let’s quickly run through them.

First up, the story isn’t over. As we’ll get into detail in just a second, the second heist has yet to conclude. That means we’ve still got at least one more season to tie up loose ends and hopefully see the gang escape.

Secondly, Alex Pina and his team of writers and directors have already said several times that there are plans for a fifth part.

In October 2019, we got word from several Spanish sources that the series fifth season had already begun pre-production.

In another interview with Spanish press in November 2019, Jesús Colmenar stated that a fifth part was absolutely going ahead saying (translated roughly from Spanish): “That there is a fifth season can be said,” however that was rowed back on in December with Alex Pina stating he wasn’t aware of a fifth part being commissioned.

If pre-production has already begun, we’re expecting the series to have already started filming is set to start later in 2020. That was also predicted by the Spanish site, ForumlaTV. With the coronavirus outbreak hitting Spain just as hard as the rest of the world, it’s likely any planned filming in Spring 2020 has been canceled.

Finally, given the rating powerhouse and the show’s ability to attract a truly global audience, Netflix will want to continue giving the show new seasons.

So, just to conclude. Part 5 of Money Heist is a question of when not if.

What to expect from season 5 of Money Heist

Warning: spoilers for La Casa De Papel / Money Heist part three ahead!

Let’s quickly recap the events of part 4 and how it wrapped up. The heist is very much still on with Lisbon now joining the rest of the gang in the Bank of Spain.

The biggest challenge facing the gang is that The Professor is now the one who has been caught red-handed. With a gun to him, the series cuts to credits with a new rendition of Bella Caio.

Back in the bank, the gang now has to work on the final stages of the heist and begin their escape. We know the team is continuing in the basement to melt down the gold into small balls for extraction.

Of course, the big question that will come if the team does escape is whether they can keep their freedom.

What do you want to see from season 5? Let us know in the comments.

When will season 5 of Money Heist release on Netflix?

With an expected delay in filming, we’re probably going to see the series return at some point in 2021. Our best guess at the moment is beyond August 2021 but that’s purely speculation.

Once we get official confirmation and some more details on filming, we’ll update you with a set of potential release dates.

Alex Pina & team is working on other Netflix projects

The creator of Money Heist is currently under an overall output deal with Netflix. His next Netflix project will likely be out within the next year. In fact, here’s a list of his active projects and what they’re about.

White Lines will be the next project to release. The murder mystery is set to release later in 2020 and is about a woman in search for information about her brother who went missing from Ibiza. Marta Milans, Belén López, Tom Rhys Harries, Juan Diego Botto, and Laura Haddock are all set to star.

will be the next project to release. The murder mystery is set to release later in 2020 and is about a woman in search for information about her brother who went missing from Ibiza. Marta Milans, Belén López, Tom Rhys Harries, Juan Diego Botto, and Laura Haddock are all set to star. Sky Rojo is the other action-based TV series coming to Netflix. That also is currently scheduled for a 2020 release. Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Asier Etxeandia and Verónica Sánchez are set to star.

Are you looking forward to season 5 of Money Heist coming to Netflix? Let us know down in the comments.