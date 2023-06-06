‘MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ Netflix Series: What We Know So Far

In late 2022, we got word that following DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, we’d be getting two additional seasons of what would now become an anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. Season 2 will be MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Here’s what we know so far about the new season.

As of the time of initial publishing, DAHMER remains one of Netflix’s most-watched series of all time, currently ranking third only behind Stranger Things and Wednesday in the English-language list. The series released on Netflix globally on September 21st, 2022.

Netflix announced season 2 in May 2023, which is being dubbed “MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” with a new title card teaser and the new subject matters for the second season:

Article Continues Below...

In addition to the new drama series, Netflix announced they have “exclusive access to Lyle and Erik Menendez for a forthcoming documentary feature.”

Who are Lyle and Erik Menendez?

The series will focus on the two brothers that infamously murdered their wealthy parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in their Beverly Hills home in 1989.

The brothers, aged 21 and 18 at the time, claimed they acted in self-defense due to years of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse. However, the prosecution argued that the killings were motivated by greed and a desire to inherit their parents’ fortune.

Much of the story will undoubtedly take place in the courtroom, which was highly publicized and lasted for months, capturing the nation’s attention with the pair eventually going on to be charged.

Jailed at separate prisons initially, the eldest brother Lyle was housed at Mule Creek State Prison from 1996 through 2018, while Erik served his time at the Pleasant Valley Prison. The pair reunited in 2018 at the R.J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego.

The pair recently hit the headlines again in 2021, with many on social media coming to the defense of the two brothers.

When will Monster Season 2 be on Netflix? Where is the series in production?

On May 18th, The Telsey Office (the casting company working on Monster season 2) issued an open casting call for the two brothers.

The casting call also stated that the series will begin production in Los Angeles, California, in mid-to-late September 2023.

The call describes the two characters and provides some insights into what we can expect from their traits in the forthcoming season:

“[ERIK MENENDEZ) – Character is male, 18-22, Blue-eyed and brown-haired with lanky, athletic build. Comes fom extreme privilege. Gentler and more sensitive than Lyle, but also can go from charismatic and humorous to sullen and damaged to hysterical crying. [LYLE MENENDEZ] Character is male, 18:22, Brown hair and eyes, a little more muscular/bulky than his younger brother. Comes from extreme prviege. Can go from charismatic and humorous to mercurial ‘and commanding to sullen and damaged to hysterical crying.”

Both character’s descriptions ask for actors who have Tennis skills and that both roles will involve sexual situations and potential nudity.

MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will be released in 2024 per the original Netflix press release, although no specific window was given.

Still, given the late-2023 filming start (in addition to the fact that it could be delayed due to ongoing WGA and potential SAG-AFRA strikes), we’re not expecting the show to be available until the middle to the latter part of 2024.

Who will Season 3 of Netflix’s Monster cover?

There is no word on the third season of Monster yet, but we’ve rattled through some names of who could be featured in future installments of the anthology crime series here.

Of course, Ryan Murphy’s other hit 2022 show, The Watcher, is also due to return for a future season on Netflix. For more renewed shows coming to Netflix, check out our guide here.

You’ll soon be able to add the second season of Monster to your Netflix queue via the link here.

Are you looking forward to season 2 of Monster covering Lyle and Erik Menendez? Let us know in the comments.