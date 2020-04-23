The ‘East Blue’ and ‘Alabasta’ Sagas of One Piece Coming to Netflix June 2020

It’s going to be an exciting summer for anime fans on Netflix! For the first time ever, the first two sagas of One Piece, ‘East Blue’ and ‘Alabasta’ will be available to stream on Netflix!

One Piece is the Japanese anime based on the manga of the same name. Written by Eiichiro Oda. The series has been in publication since the 22nd July 1997, and in those 23 years, it has become the best selling manga series of all time with over 470 million copies sold worldwide.

The story of One Piece follows the young pirate Monkey D. Luffy and his quest to become the Pirate King. After eating a devil fruit as a child Luffy was given the powers of a rubber man. Setting sail in his modest boat, Luffy recruits the best and weirdest of individuals to join him on his quest for Gol D. Roger’s treasure.

When is One Piece coming to Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have access to two sagas of One Piece on June 12th, 2020.

The news was confirmed by the twitter account NX:

Squeezing the first two arcs of One Piece into sixty seconds stretched our editors to the breaking point, but the results are worth it. The East Blue and Alabasta sagas coming soon to Netflix. @ToeiAnimation pic.twitter.com/u1h5m14Jri — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 22, 2020

Which regions will be receiving One Piece?

In a follow-up tweet to the one above, NX confirmed that only a limited number of regions will be receiving two sagas of One Piece, those are;

Australia

Canada

New Zealand

USA

How many episodes of One Piece is coming to Netflix?

One Piece has an almost unparalleled number of episodes under its anime run, and at the time of writing this article 929 episodes have been broadcast.

Netflix will be receiving two out of the current nine sagas; East Blue and Alabasta.

The East Blue saga has a total of 54 episodes, and the Alabasta saga has a total of 69 episodes.

In total Netflix will be receiving a total of 123 episodes.

Please Note: If the filler arc ‘Warship Island’ is also included then this will take the total number of episodes to 130.

Can Netflix expect to see more One Piece sagas available to stream?

Taking into consideration the sheer size of One Piece it’s highly likely that we’ll be seeing even more of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates on Netflix.

If Netflix receives the next two sagas, Sky Island and Water 7, this would take Netflix up to 325 episodes. The finale of the Water 7 saga was broadcast in Japan on September 23rd, 2007, almost 13 years ago now!

Are you looking forward to the release of One Piece on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!