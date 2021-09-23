Netflix Assassin Thriller ‘The Mother’: Everything We Know So Far

A new first for Netflix will see actress and pop star Jennifer Lopez star as a world deadly assassin in the upcoming thriller The Mother. Filming is scheduled to begin in October 2021, and details of the cast are now being revealed. Below we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about The Mother, including the plot, cast news, productions updates, and the Netflix release date.

The Mother is an upcoming Netflix Original action-thriller directed by Niki Caro, who recently directed Disney’s live-action Mulan remake. Writing the story of The Mother is Misha Green, who is formerly the showrunner of HBO’s shortlived cosmic-horror series Lovecraft Country.

What is the production status of The Mother?

Official Production Status: Pre-Production / Filming Scheduled (Last Updated: 23/09/2021)

Thanks to the information listed on The Mother’s official IMDb Pro page we know that filming is scheduled to begin in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on October 4th, 2021. Filming will last for four months and will come to an end by January 28th, 2022.

Filming dates are subject to change depending on unforeseen circumstances.

Production s being handled by Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions and will be the first of a newly announced creative partnership with Netflix.

What is the plot of The Mother?

So far we only have a very brief and basic synopsis for The Mother:

Years ago, a deadly assassin was forced to go on the run, which forced her to give up her only daughter. Years later, the female assassin returns her order to protect her daughter from some extremely dangerous men.

Who are the cast members of The Mother?

As reported by Variety, Joseph Fiennes, Gael Garcia Bernal, and Omari Hardwick will be joining actress Jennifer Lopez in The Mother.

Joseph Fiennes, the younger brother of Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes, will be instantly recognizable for anyone who’s tuned in to watch Hulu’s polarising series The Handmaid’s Tale as Fred Waterford. Arguably Fiennes’s most famous role is that of William Shakespeare in the 7 Oscar-winning movie Shakespeare in Love.

Gael García Bernal is going to have an extremely busy year. Not only will he be starring in The Mother, but the Guadalajara-born actor will be taking on the iconic role of Zorro in the upcoming remake Z.

Netflix subscribers will be familiar with Omari Hardwick who recently starred in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. Hardwick also lead the incredibly popular STARZ series Power as James ‘Ghost’ St. Patrick, which ran between 2014 and 2020.

The world is no stranger to Jennifer Lopez thanks to her pop music career. Over the years J.Lo has starred in various movies, and her music has featured throughout many different movies and TV shows, but in her acting career she is arguably most famous for playing Selena Quintanilla in the biopic Selena, and as a Ricki in Gigli.

The remaining cast members have been confirmed as Paul Raci, who recently starred in Amazon’s Sound of Metal, and Lucy Paez who starred in Lorena Villarreal’s mystery-thriller Silencio.

When is The Mother coming to Netflix?

Given that filming isn’t due to conclude until the end of January 2022, we aren’t expecting to see The Mother on Netflix until sometime in 2023.

If we’re lucky, there’s a slim chance that The Mother could land on Netflix before the end of 2022.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Mother on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!