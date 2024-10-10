‘Bank Under Siege’ Netflix Spanish Crime Thriller Miniseries Sets November 2024 Release

It’s a Money Heist reunion in Netflix’s latest Spanish crime thriller, Bank Under Siege. Set in 1981 Spain, the miniseries stars Miguel Herrán, María Pedraza, and Hovik Keuchkerian. Coming exclusively to Netflix in November 2024, we have everything you need to know about Bank Under Siege.

Bank Under Siege is an upcoming Spanish Netflix Original crime-thriller miniseries directed by Daniel Calparsoro and produced by Brutal Media, responsible for producing other Netflix Originals such as Killer Book Club, Welcome to Eden, and Rosa Peral’s Tapes.

When is Bank Under Siege coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Bank Under Siege will arrive globally on November 8th, 2024.

What is the plot of Bank Under Siege ?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for Bank Under Siege :

“Barcelona, ​​May 23rd 1981. Exactly three months have passed since the attempted coup d’état at the Congress of Deputies when eleven hooded men entered the headquarters of the Central Bank in Barcelona. What starts as a spectacular robbery soon becomes a real challenge to Spain’s recent democracy. The robbers hold more than 200 hostages in the bank and threaten to kill them if the government does not agree to free Colonel Tejero and three others in charge of the 23F.”

Who are the cast of Bank Under Siege ?

It’s a Money Heist reunion in Bank Under Siege with Miguel Herrán, María Pedraza, and Hovik Keuchkerian.

Miguel Herrán previously played the role of Río in Money Heist. He has also starred in dramas such as Prison 77 and Nothing in Return . He also starred in several episodes of Elite as Christian Varela.

María Pedraza previously played Allison Parker in Money Heist. She’s previously starred in Netflix titles such as Dancing on Glass and Elite. She is also well known for starring in the movie Awareness and the TV mini-series If It Was You.

Hovik Keuchkerian played Bogotá in Money Heist. He has also starred in other television shows, such as Snatch and Red Queen, and recently starred in The Platform 2 as Zamiatin.

The rest of the cast of Bank Under siege is as follows:

Isak Férriz (Burning Body)

Chemi Hitos (Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant) as Juan Manuel.

Pablo Béjar (Deug Squad: Costa del Sol).

Pablo Vazquez (The Lair).

Gerrard Torres (Paraíso) as Number 11.

Laura Barceló (The Bows).

Juan José Ballesta (Pellet) as Caves.

Claudio Villarrubia (The Witches of Calenda) as Cristóbal.

Rafael Ayuso (Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant) as Topete Chauffeur.

Patricia Vico (Central Hospital).

José Emilio Vera (Caronte) as Police Officer.

What is the episode count?

Bank Under Siege will have a total of five episodes.

Will you be watching Bank Under Siege on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!