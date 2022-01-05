Netflix K-Drama ‘A Business Proposal’ Season 1: Episode Release Schedule & What We Know So Far

Kickstarting the weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in 2022 is the SBS drama A Business Proposal. We have everything you need to know about A Business Proposal including the plot, cast, and the Netflix episode release schedule.

A Business Proposal is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original drama series based on the popular webtoon novel The Office Blind Date.

The series is directed by Park Seon Ho and co-written by screenwriters Han Sul Hee and Hong-Bo Hee.

When is the Netflix release date of A Business Proposal?

We can confirm that the first episode of A Business Proposal is coming to Netflix on Monday, February 7th, 2022.

A Business Proposal will have a total of 12 episodes, with two new episodes arriving every Monday and Tuesday. The series will stream for a total of 6 weeks before the finale airs on Tuesday, March 15th, 2022.

Episode runtimes are reportedly 60 minutes.

A Business Proposal Episode Release Schedule

Before episodes are available to stream on Netflix, episodes will be broadcast on the South Korean public broadcast network SBS.

Episode SBS Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date 1 07/02/2022 07/02/2022 2 08/02/2022 08/02/2022 3 14/02/2022 14/02/2022 4 15/02/2022 15/02/2022 5 21/02/2022 21/02/2022 6 22/02/2022 22/02/2022 7 28/02/2022 28/02/2022 8 01/03/2022 01/03/2022 9 07/03/2022 07/03/2022 10 08/02/2022 08/02/2022 11 14/02/2022 14/02/2022 12 15/02/2022 15/02/2022

What is the plot of A Business Proposal?

Shin Ha Ri, has been single for a long time and has held a crush for her friend for years, but learns he has a girlfriend, which leaves her incredibly sad, so she turns to her friend Jin Young Seo for support. Young Seo asks Ha Ri to go on a blind date on her behalf and goes in with the intention of turning down the date, only to discover her date is none other than Kang Tae Mu, the CEO of the company where she works.

Who are the cast members of A Business Proposal?

Below is the full cast of A Business Proposal:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Shin Ha Ri Kim Se Jeong School 2017 | The Uncanny Counter | I Wanna Hear Your Song Kang Tae Mu Ahn Hyo Seop Abyss | Thirty But Seventeen | Lover of the Red Sky Jin Young Seo Seol In Ah Sunny Again Tomorrow | Strong Woman Do Bong Soon | School 2017 Cha Sung Hoon Kim Min Kyu Backstreet Rookie | Queen: Love And War | Romance Special Law Koh Yu Ra Bae Woo hee Youth Again | One Fine Week 2 | Number Six Kevin Im Ki Hong My Name | Squid Game | Extracurricular Director Yeo Kim Hyun Sook Are You Human Too? | Queen of Mystery 2 | Ugly Miss Young Ae Shin Joong Hae Kim Kwang Gyu Somehow Family | She Would Never Know | Diary of a Prosecutor Shin Ha Min Choi Byung Chan Let’s Victon | The King’s Affection | Live On Han Mi Mo Jung Young Joo Move to Heaven | Moment at Eighteen | The Fiery Priest Lee Min Woo Song Won Seok One the Woman | Never Twice | Sweet and Salty Office Chairman Kang Lee Deok Hwa Judge vs. Judge | Suspicious Partner | Monster

Are you excited for the release of A Business Proposal on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!