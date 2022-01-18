Netflix Launches Two New Mobile Games; ‘Arcanium: Rise of Akhan’ and ‘Krispee Street’

Netflix Games begins 2022 by releasing two new mobiles games bringing the total tally of games available in the service up to 12. Here’s a look at the two new games that are slowly rolling out onto Netflix.

Netflix Games was first introduced last November 2021 and saw mobile games added to the Netflix mobile app. Their lineup of games are available on both Android and Google Play and ranges from simple puzzle games to 3D racers.

Now, on January 18th, two new games join the Netflix roster. Let’s take a look at them!

Arcanium: Rise of Akhan

Making the jump over to mobile from early access on Steam is the strategy game Arcanium: Rise of Akhan which first released in December 2020. It comes from Supercombo and Rogue Games, Inc (who are also behind Card Blast currently available on Netflix games).

Here’s the official description for the card game:

“Choose your heroes and embark upon an epic quest to save the world of Arzu in this open-world, roguelike strategy card game. Arcanium is a tale of fellowship and bravery, and is set in a fantasy world of anthropomorphic animals in which good, evil, magic and technology collide. This ambitious open-world, single-player strategy card game merges the roguelike and deckbuilding genres in exciting new ways. Form a party of three heroes and embark on a dangerous journey to defeat Akhan the Calamity and save the world of Arzu from destruction. But beware; should one of your party members succumb to corruption, your quest will come to its end.”

The game now arrives on mobile for free as part of your Netflix membership however, at the time of publishing, the game is only available on iOS with Android expected soon.

Krispee Street

The second game released today available on both iOS and Android is Krispee Street based on the webcomic that has close to 147,000 followers on Instagram.

The game is essentially a Where’s Waldo game tasking you wish finding certain characters in a busy landscape.

Here’s the official description:

“Based on the popular webcomic, this emotional (in a good way!) hidden object game features hundreds of quirky characters and items to seek and find. Jump into the quirky, curious, and feels-like-a-warm-hug world of Krispee, the webcomic. Your mission is to bring the characters and world of Krispee to life. Find hundreds of characters and objects scattered throughout the jam-packed levels. Sure to make you laugh, smile, and maybe even cry — but just a little bit! — Krispee Street is all the feels you never knew you needed. Features Include: • Hundreds of objects and characters to find

• Original music and sound effects

• Randomly generated daily puzzle challenge

• Thousands of hand-drawn characters

• Seven quirky and beautiful hand-drawn levels to explore

• Collectible Krispee Cards

• Daily Wheel of Self-Care

• Hundreds of silly animations to uncover”

A Zen Mode is scheduled to release in the game at a later date.

To date, this is the fourth game on Netflix from indie developer FrostyPop (check out our interview with the founder of FrostyPop here). Two of their titles were among the launch lineup including Shooting Hoops and Teeter. Their third game arrived just a few days later on November 10th in the form of Bowling Ballers (one of our personal favorites).

While we’re just limited to mobile games, for now, more is on the way with significant hires still happening behind the scenes in recent months. In N0vember, for instance, Netflix hired Amir Rahimi to serve as VP of Netflix Game Studios.

For a full list of games released on Netflix so far, check out our A-Z guide here.