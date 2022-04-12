Netflix Jennifer Lopez Movie ‘The Mother’: Everything We Know So Far

A new first for Netflix will see actress and pop star Jennifer Lopez star as a world deadly assassin in the upcoming thriller The Mother. Filming has wrapped and the movie is scheduled to arrive in 2022. Below we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about The Mother, including the plot, cast news, productions updates, and the Netflix release date.

The Mother is an upcoming Netflix Original action-thriller directed by Niki Caro, who recently directed Disney’s live-action Mulan remake. Writing the story of The Mother is Misha Green, who is formerly the showrunner of HBO’s shortlived cosmic-horror series Lovecraft Country.

Great Lakes Pictures ULC, Vertigo Entertainment and Nuyorican Productions are producing.

What is the production status of The Mother?

Thanks to the previous information we found listed on IMDb Pro, we knew that filming for The Mother began on October 4th, 2021. Production was stopped for a week according to gossip blog Lainey Gossip due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Filming wrapped at the end of January on January 28th, 2022.

Among the filming locations for the movie included Vancouver, Canada, and Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands in Spain

Production is being handled by Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions and will be the first of a newly announced creative partnership with Netflix.

First Look at The Mother and confirmation that movie will come in 2022

As part of Netflix’s unveiling of their 2022 movie slate, we got our very first look at the Jennifer Lopez thriller. Although we weren’t given specifics we do know that The Mother will release in 2022.

As per many of the other movies featured, we only got a few real shots of the upcoming movie. Early in the trailer, we got Jennifer Lopez looking directly at the camera to say “tonight is movie night”. She’s wrapped up warm on a boat seemingly headed to refuge. We can’t make out exactly where this is (let us know in the comments if you do!). Between 1:43 and 1:44 we get two shots of the movie filmed elsewhere. We can see Jennifer Lopez’s character hoisting someone onto her motorbike.

What is the plot of The Mother?

So far we only have a very brief and basic synopsis for The Mother:

“Years ago, a deadly assassin was forced to go on the run, which forced her to give up her only daughter. Years later, the female assassin returns her order to protect her daughter from some extremely dangerous men.”

Who are the cast members of The Mother?

As reported by Variety, Joseph Fiennes, Gael Garcia Bernal, and Omari Hardwick will be joining actress Jennifer Lopez in The Mother.

Joseph Fiennes, the younger brother of Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes, will be instantly recognizable for anyone who’s tuned in to watch Hulu’s polarising series The Handmaid’s Tale as Fred Waterford. Arguably Fiennes’s most famous role is that of William Shakespeare in the 7 Oscar-winning movie Shakespeare in Love.

Gael García Bernal is going to have an extremely busy year. Not only will he be starring in The Mother, but the Guadalajara-born actor will be taking on the iconic role of Zorro in the upcoming remake Z.

Netflix subscribers will be familiar with Omari Hardwick who recently starred in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. Hardwick also lead the incredibly popular STARZ series Power as James ‘Ghost’ St. Patrick, which ran between 2014 and 2020.

The world is no stranger to Jennifer Lopez thanks to her pop music career. Over the years J.Lo has starred in various movies, and her music has featured throughout many different movies and TV shows, but in her acting career she is arguably most famous for playing Selena Quintanilla in the biopic Selena, and as a Ricki in Gigli.

The remaining cast members have been confirmed as Paul Raci, who recently starred in Amazon’s Sound of Metal, and Lucy Paez who starred in Lorena Villarreal’s mystery-thriller Silencio.

Jennifer Lopez notably works with Netflix on a major output deal struck in June 2021. She has three major projects in the works at Netflix including The Mother with the other two being Atlas and The Cipher.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Mother on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!