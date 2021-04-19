Netflix Producing Horror Movie ‘The Last Will and Testament of Charles Abernathy’

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix will be diving into the horror-thriller space as it’s picked up the script The Last Will and Testament of Charles Abernathy to be adapted into a feature film with Alejandro Brugues directing. Here’s what we know.

Coming from writing duo Chris Lamont and Joe Russo, the horror/thriller movie will begin production next month in Vancouver, Canada.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“On the eve of his 75th birthday, billionaire Charles Abernathy invites his four estranged children back home out of fear that tonight someone – or something – is coming to kill him. To ensure his family will help protect him from whatever’s coming, Abernathy puts each of their inheritances on the line – they’ll get nothing if he’s found dead by dawn.”

If you’re thinking this sounds a bit like Knives Out (a franchise Netflix has just picked up) you’re not alone although in this case, it’s certainly a little bit darker in tone with more horror elements thrown in.

Argentinian writer and director Alejandro Brugeues is tapped for the director role with previous credits including episodes on 50 States of Frights (for Quibi) and From Dusk Till Dawn. He also directed the excellent episode of Pooka Lives! for Hulu’s Into the Dark. Writing credits include Juan of the Dead and ABCs of Death 2.

No cast members are attached to the project just yet although we’ve heard some of the actors and actresses being considered includes Graham Phillips (as seen in Riverdale), Thomas Elms, Aubrey Dollar, and Liisi LaFontaine.

Paul Schiff who worked on Netflix’s Fractured in 2019 will serve as one of the producers on the film.

The script for the movie has been in circulation for a few years now with one screenplay review not being overly kind to it. Criticisms include the premise being largely about waiting and labeled much of the plot as “inorganic”. They did, however, suggest Donald Sutherland for the character of Charles Abernathy (President Snow in The Hunger Games) which is a solid pick in our opinion.

Although featured on the Blood List (essentially a body of industry professionals that vote on their favorite unproduced horror and thriller scripts) it was beat out by Cobweb by Chris Thomas Devlin although Chris LaMont’s and Joe Russo’s previous script, Soul Mates, did win the year before. Netflix has had success developing movie scripts that featured on the Blood List before with Bird Box and Eli both turning into Netflix Original movies winning in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

That’s all we have for now, we’ll keep you posted as and when we learn more.