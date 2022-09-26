‘The Glory’ Netflix K-Drama Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

Upcoming South Korean revenge drama The Glory will see actress Song Hye Kyo reunite with Descendants of the Sun writer Kim Eun Sook. The series is expected to land on Netflix in December 2022.

The Glory is an upcoming Netflix Original South Korean revenge-drama series, written by Kim Eun Sook, the writer of Descendants of the Sun.

Directing the series is Ahn Gil Ho, who previously directed the dramas Happiness, Stranger, and Memories of the Alhambra.

When is The Glory Netflix release date?

Filming lasted longer than expected, so we originally didn’t expect to see The Glory arrive on Netflix before the end of 2022.

With that said, What’s on Netflix sources are telling us that the series is due to premiere on Netflix globally just before the new year on December 30th, 2022. This date is subject to change.

It has been reported by MyDramaList that the series will have a total of eight episodes.

This leads us to believe the drama may arrive with all of the episodes at once, but we’re still waiting for Netflix to confirm this.

What is the plot of The Glory?

Moon Dong Eun dreamed of becoming an architect in her high-school days. However, after suffering from a brutally violent attack by her bullies, Moon Dong Eun is forced to drop out of school. Years later, the bully married, has a child and attends the same elementary school where Moon Dong Eun now works as the homeroom teacher. After years of plotting, Moon Don Eun begins her revenge plan against her former bullies and the students who stood by and let it happen.

Who are the cast members of The Glory?

Song Hye Kyo’s casting is a reunion for her and writer Kim Eun-sook, who previously worked on the massive South Korean hit series Descendants of the Sun.

Lee Do Hyun was recently seen in the Netflix Original series Sweet Home and was a major fan favorite. Im Ji Yeon made her Netflix debut in 2022 when she starred in the Korean movie adaptation of Money Heist.

Park Sung-Hoon will also make his Netflix debut when The Glory releases. The actor is known for his work on Joseon Exorcist and Psychopath Diary.

Below is the full cast list for The Glory:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Moon Dong Eun Song Hye Kyo Encounter | Descendants of the Sun | Full House Joo Yeo Jung Lee Do Hyun Youth of May | Sweet Home | Hotel Del Luna Park Yeon Jin Im Ji Yeon Welcome 2 Life | The Royal Gambler | The Magic TBA Park Sung Hoon Joseon Exorcist | Into the Ring | Psychopath Diary Park Yeon Jin (Young) Shin Ye Eun More Than Friends | A-TEEN | He Is Psychometric TBA Son Sook Arthdal Chronicles | My Mister | Blood TBA Jo Min Wook Search: WWW | Twenty-Five Twenty One

What is the production status of The Glory?

Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 30/03/2022)

On February 3rd, 2022, lead actress Song Hye Kyo confirmed in an Instagram post that she had received the scripts for the first two episodes of The Glory. She captioned the picture with “Start,” which leaves us to presume that filming is now underway on the drama.

On August 16th, k-drama fan accounts on Twitter began posting that filming had wrapped on The Glory.

Upcoming Netflix Original #TheGlory,starring #SongHyeKyo and #LeeDoHyun wraps up filming.

The drama is scheduled to premier in the first half of 2023.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Glory on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!