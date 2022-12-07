Narrated by the dulcet tones of David Attenborough, or the voice of god himself, Morgan Freeman, Netflix has had a whole heap of nature documentaries ranging across every imaginable biosphere on the planet. And yet, there are still countless more chapters of the animal kingdom, and the natural world to be told. Subscribers can look forward even more nature documentaries that are coming to Netflix in 2023 and beyond.

Over the past several years, Netflix has produced some incredible and awe-inspiring nature documentaries. Even without the use of 4k, some of the documentaries need to be seen to be believed as the oceans, rivers, savannas, jungles, mountains, forests, and tundras are explored as we learn more about the natural world.

Below are the confirmed nature documentaries coming to Netflix in 2023 and beyond:

Our Planet II

Production: Silverback Films

Episodes: 4 | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Coming to Netflix: 2023

Silverback Films is the gold standard of nature documentary-making, and for the past few years, Netflix has benefitted immensely from some of the greatest nature documentaries produced. David Attenborough and his iconic narration will be taking subscribers on a journey around the world as the focus shifts to the migraters of the animal kingdom.

From the Emmy Award-winning team behind Planet Earth and Our Planet comes Our Planet II. At any given moment on planet Earth, billions of animals are on the move. Captured with spectacular and innovative cinematography, Our Planet II unravels the mysteries of how and why animals migrate to reveal some of the most dramatic and compelling stories in the natural world.

Life on Our Planet

Production: Silverback Films, Amblin Television

Episodes: 8 | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Coming to Netflix: 2023

Morgan Freeman recently narrated the docuseries Our Universe, and in 2023 he will return to narrate again as Netflix explores the prehistoric animal kingdom, and with the help of Amblin Entertainment, bring these extinct creatures “back to life.”

This is the story of life’s epic battle to conquer and survive on planet Earth. Today there are 20 million species on our planet, yet what we see is just a snapshot in time — 99% of earth’s inhabitants are lost to our deep past. The story of what happened to these dynasties — their rise and their fall – is truly remarkable. In partnership with Industrial Light & Magic, the series uses the latest technology and science to bring long extinct creatures back to life, Life On Our Planet reveals the incredible story of life on our planet.

Our Oceans

Production: Freeborne Media, Wild Space Productions

Episodes: 5 | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Coming to Netflix: 2024

They say we know more about space than our own oceans. Across the several seas, this documentary will explore the seven seas that are teeming with life, danger, and mysteries begging to be discovered.

Oceans are the beating heart of our planet yet so much remains unknown, unexplored and undiscovered. From the tropical warm waters of the Indian Ocean, to the fiery depths of the Atlantic, from the unpredictable waters of the Pacific that are surrounded by a ring of fire, to the freezing isolation of the Southern and Arctic Oceans, Our Oceans explores the magical world of wonders that lies beneath the waves.

Our Living World

Production: Freeborne Media, Wild Space Productions

Episodes: 4 | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Coming to Netflix: 2024

Establishing an incredible nature doc franchise, subscribers can look forward to even more incredible insights into the natural world of our planet.

All across its thin green-blue veneer, the Earth pulses with life. Building on astonishing scientific revelations and featuring stunning footage of the planet’s incredible natural networks, Our Living World is the definitive celebration of our living planet, revealing the astonishing web of connections that unites us all and sustains our universe’s most magical phenomenon — life.

Our Water World

Production: Freeborne Media, Wild Space Productions

Episodes: 5 | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Coming to Netflix: 2025

Taking to water once more, instead of exploring the depths of the oceans, the last doc on the list will be an awe-inspiring look at the fresh water world.