Welcome along to your first look at what’s coming to Netflix in the United Kingdom and Ireland throughout the month of March. We’ll be listing every single new licensed and Netflix Original movie and series coming throughout the month below.

As always, while there are going to be plenty of additions keep an eye on our removals page for Netflix UK where we’ll be tracking all the big shows and movies departing throughout the month too.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix UK in March 2022

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 1st

Alive (1993) – Biopic on a rugby team stranded after crash landing on a mountain. Starring Ethan Hawke.

– Biopic on a rugby team stranded after crash landing on a mountain. Starring Ethan Hawke. Cujo (1983) – Classic horror where a St. Bernard contracts a disease which sets him on a tear through a small US town.

– Classic horror where a St. Bernard contracts a disease which sets him on a tear through a small US town. Hell on the Border (2019) – Western starring David Gyasi, Ron Perlman and Frank Grillo.

Her (2013) – Joaquin Pheonix stars in this romantic sci-fi movie where a writer develops a relationship with an operating system.

– Joaquin Pheonix stars in this romantic sci-fi movie where a writer develops a relationship with an operating system. I Spit on Your Grave 2 (2013) – Horror thriller from director Steven R. Monroe.

– Horror thriller from director Steven R. Monroe. Love Is Color Blind (2021) – Filipino rom-com.

– Filipino rom-com. The Master (2012) – Philip Seymour Hoffman and Joaquin Phoenix star in this Oscar-nominated movie from Paul Thomas Anderson.

– Philip Seymour Hoffman and Joaquin Phoenix star in this Oscar-nominated movie from Paul Thomas Anderson. Three Days of Condor (1975) – Classic mystery thriller from Paramount Pictures about a CIA researching finding all his coworkers deceased.

– Classic mystery thriller from Paramount Pictures about a CIA researching finding all his coworkers deceased. Save The Last Dance (2001) – Julia Stiles star in this musical romance movie about a midwestern girl moving to Chicago.

– Julia Stiles star in this musical romance movie about a midwestern girl moving to Chicago. Spider-Man 2 (2004) – The second entry in the Tobey Maguire Spider-man movies joins the other two on Netflix UK.

– The second entry in the Tobey Maguire Spider-man movies joins the other two on Netflix UK. The Guardians of Justice (Season 1) N – Adi Shankar presents this new animated series about a team of troubled superheroes.

United (2011) – David Tennant and Sam Claflin stars in this historical biopic on the true story of the Manchester United Busby Babes.

– David Tennant and Sam Claflin stars in this historical biopic on the true story of the Manchester United Busby Babes. Worst Roommate Ever (Season 1) N – Blumhouse Television presents this 5-episode documentary series that delves into harrowing tales of nightmare roommates.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 2nd

Against The Ice (2022) N – Nikolaj Coster-Waldau headlines this film based on a book that sees two men fighting to survive in the

Savage Rhythm (Season 1) N – A new Spanish-language musical series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 3rd

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 2) N – A more kids-focused animated series set in the He-Man universe.

– A more kids-focused animated series set in the He-Man universe. Midnight at Pera Palace (Season 1) N – Turkish drama.

– Turkish drama. The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 2) N – French reality series.

The Weekend Away (2022) N – A weekend getaway to Croatia goes awry when a woman is accused of killing her best friend and her efforts to get to the truth uncover a painful secret.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 4th

Making Fun (Season 1) N – Jimmy DiResta presents this reality series where pointless inventions are born.

Nightride (2021) N – Stephen Fingleton directs this thriller shot in a single take about a dealer trying to pull off one last job.

– Stephen Fingleton directs this thriller shot in a single take about a dealer trying to pull off one last job. Pieces of Her (Season 1) N – Toni Collette stars in this mystery crime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 6th

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009) – Animated follow-up to the Alvin and the Chipmunk smash hit.

Rick and Morty (Season 5) – The latest season of the AdultSwim series following all-new adventures with Morty and is grandpa Rick.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 9th

Queer Eye: Germany (Season 1) N – A new international spin-off of the reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 11th

The Adam Project (2022) N – Ryan Reynolds stars in this sci-fi family movie where he returns to the past to help himself save the future.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 17th

Rescued by Ruby (2022) N – Based on a true story, this will see Arrow’s Grant Gustin play a state trooper who dreams of joining a K-9 rescue unit.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 18th

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (Season 1) N – Variety talk show series.

– Variety talk show series. Backpackers (2022) N – Spanish rom-com.

– Spanish rom-com. Black Crab (2022) N – Swedish action-thriller starring Noomi Rapace.

– Swedish action-thriller starring Noomi Rapace. Human Resources (Season 1) N – A new spin-off animated series based on the creatures seen in Big Mouth.

– A new spin-off animated series based on the creatures seen in Big Mouth. Standing Up (Season 1) N – French comedy series about a group of friends trying to make it big in Paris.

– French comedy series about a group of friends trying to make it big in Paris. Top Boy (Season 2) N – The second season of the Netflix revival of Top Boy finally arrives almost three years after the first dropped.

– The second season of the Netflix revival of Top Boy finally arrives almost three years after the first dropped. Windfall (2022) N – A new “Hitchcockian” thriller following a wealthy couple arriving at a holiday home that has been robbed. Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons star.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 24th

Love Like the Falling Petals (2022) N – Japanese drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 25th

Bridgerton (Season 2) N – The long-awaited return of Bridgerton, Netflix’s biggest show to date.

What will you be checking out on Netflix in March 2022? Let us know in the comments.