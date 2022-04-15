Nickelodeon’s ‘The Fairly OddParents’ Arrives on Netflix US

Heading into the Easter weekend, Netflix US has just licensed some classic Nickelodeon content in the form of The Fairly OddParents seasons 1-3.

39 episodes in total have just touched down on Netflix which represents seasons 1-3 of the show. These are the seasons that ran between 2001 and 2003.

Created by Butch Hartman, the show is about the adventures of young Timmy Turner who is seemingly constantly down on his luck but has his life changed when he meets his two godparents who are able to grant him wishes.

Tara Strong, Daran Norris, Susanne Blakeslee, and Carlos Alazraqui voice star.

Netflix US also currently streams the 2014 live-action Drake Bell live-action movie called A Fairly Odd Summer which it has done so since September 2020.

Why were only the first three seasons of The Fairly Odd Parents added to Netflix?

As stated above, only the first three seasons of the show were licensed out to Netflix. This is likely by design and therefore, don’t expect any additional seasons to come to Netflix anytime soon.

10 seasons of the show were produced in total and of course, A live-action version of the show called The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder premiered on March 31st albeit not to much buzz.

Is this Paramount leveraging Netflix again?

When it comes to Netflix’s competitors, Paramount has taken one of the most unique ways of looking at Netflix. In Disney’s case they’ve been pretty extreme when it comes to cutting ties with Netflix. They’ve stopped licensing any content to Netflix around the globe and even stopped producing Original content for other services too.

Paramount (and Warner Brothers to an extent) have taken different tacts with a slow removal of their titles and in the case of Paramount, leveraging the strengths of Netflix to their own benefit.

Last year, we saw Paramount license out some of the early seasons of iCarly right around the time the reboot was airing. The hope from Paramount’s end with iCarly and now The Fairly OddParents is that you’re compelled to jump over and watch the live-action or later seasons of the show.

