DC Extended Universe Movies To Release on Netflix US in December 2023

The streaming wars in 2023 have taken a wild turn, with more distributors who were previously hostile in licensing their content to Netflix now turning the taps back on. Netflix today announced that the entire DC Extended Universe movies will be released on the service on December 1st.

Netflix confirmed the addition of the “DC Extended Universe” coming to the service on November 1st in a Tweet/Post on Twitter/X that says:

“Take a journey through the DC Extended Universe when these films hit Netflix on December 1!”

What DC Movies are coming to Netflix?

Please note: These releases are only expected to hit Netflix in the US. Many other regions are streaming these titles, but not necessarily all together.

Man of Steel (2013) – Directed by Zack Snyder

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) – Directed by Zack Snyder

Suicide Squad (2016) – Directed by David Ayer

Wonder Woman (2017) – Directed by Patty Jenkins

Justice League (2017) – Directed by Zack Snyder (though Joss Whedon oversaw post-production and reshoots following Snyder's departure)

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) – Directed by Cathy Yan

Wonder Woman: 1984 (2020) – Directed by Patty Jenkins

The Suicide Squad (2021) – Directed by James Gunn

Why are these movies suddenly coming to Netflix? Well, in recent months, we’ve seen many movies from Warner Bros. Discovery land on Netflix on the first of the month, with the majority being the wave of titles from Project Popcorn. Over the past few months, we’ve seen the likes of The Many Saints of Newark, Dune, and Don’t Worry Darling added, with the most recent being Godzilla vs. Kong, which dropped on November 1st.

Netflix also notably struck a deal with HBO in the summer that’s seen multiple titles from the network join the streaming service over the past few months.

All of the movies will continue to reside on Max while also on Netflix.

In other DC / Netflix news – we’ll soon be seeing the release of Dead Boy Detectives, and we’re slowly learning of new castings for the second season of The Sandman, which will hopefully re-enter production in due course.

Are you looking forward to rewatching all these DC films on Netflix on December 1st? Let us know in the comments.