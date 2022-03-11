Netflix Vampire Movie ‘Smile’: What We Know So Far

In an effort to boost its output of supernatural content, Netflix is teaming up with The Batman helmer Matt Reeves and His Dark Materials director William McGregor to produce a vampire movie with the working title Smile.

With Reeves producing, William McGregor will direct the movie and co-write the script along with Helen Kingston, who wrote the 2019 Lena Headey movie The Flood. Previously, McGregor has directed such projects as His Dark Materials, Poldark, Gwen, Misfits, Lockwood & Co., and more.

Both writers have commented about the project on their social media platforms:

Could not be more excited to be writing SMILE with @WillieMcGregor for @netflix – it is my dream movie and I cannot wait for you too see it :) https://t.co/2o0KhUGOhN — Helen Kingston (@kingstonwrites) February 23, 2022

Does this mean I get free @netflix? Or a sneaky preview of Batman @mattreevesLA? ;) https://t.co/qlcZWJ4VjX — William McGregor (@WillieMcGregor) February 22, 2022

Smile will be produced under Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho production company banner just like hit movie The Batman starring Robert Pattinson.

6th & Idaho Productions notably works with Netflix under an overall deal. Their other Netflix projects include 12 Scars, Button Man, Dead of Winter, and Last Sons of America.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Smile:

What’s the plot of Smile?

The movie is described as “a vampire story in the spirit of Nicolas Winding Refn’s Drive”. The logline for Netflix’s Smile is the following according to Deadline:

Smile follows teenager Millie, whose life is turned upside down when she’s bitten by a vampire while traveling to Los Angeles with her school. Wanting nothing more than to be human again, Millie learns she can reverse the process if she is able to kill the man who bit her before the next sunrise.

Director William McGregor only teased one word about the project’s story and direction: Vampirnoir. Interesting choice of words there!

Who is cast in Smile?

As of March 2022, no cast member have been announced yet for Netflix’s Smile.

What’s the production status of Smile?

Netflix’s Smile is currently in active development meaning the script is currently being written and revised with pre-production following afterward. The production for the movie will likely get underway this year.

What’s the Netflix release date for Smile?

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for Smile, but considering its very early development stage, we can probably expect only a 2023 release date.