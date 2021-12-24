‘Nocterra’ Netflix Comic Adaptation: What We Know So Far

In an effort to expand its ambitious library of comic book adaptations, Netflix is partnering up with Roberto Patino to develop a new series called Nocterra based on the Image Comics entries of the same name.

Roberto Patino will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner on Netflix’s Nocterra, which is in the early stages of development, with renowned filmmaker James Wan’s production company Atomic Monster. Patino’s credits include DMZ, Westworld, Sons of Anarchy, and more.

The comic the show is based on was first released in March 2021. It’s the brainchild of Tony S. Daniel, Scott Snyder, and Tomeu Morey.

Nocterra is the first title of Patino’s as part of his overall deal with Netflix, for which he formed his own production company called Analog Inc.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Nocterra:

What’s the plot of Nocterra?

Nocterra is a sci-fi adventure telling the story of Val Riggs, a ‘Ferryman’ who relays people and goods through a world enveloped by a lasting darkness that turns the living into monstrous creatures called shades.

Here’s a story synopsis:

Ten years after the world is plunged into an everlasting night that turns all living creatures into monstrous shades, the only way to survive is to stay close to artificial light. Enter Valentina “Val” Riggs, a skilled ferryman who transports people and goods along deadly unlit roads with her heavily illuminated eighteen wheeler.

If you want to check out the comic book, you can read the first issue completely free on the Image Comics website. In total, there are 8 issues planned for Nocterra. The sixth entry was recently released in August 2021. Issues 7 and 8 are due out in January 2022 and February 2022 respectively.

Who is cast in Nocterra?

As of December 2021, no cast members have been announced for Netflix’s Nocterra.

What’s the production status of Nocterra?

Netflix’s Nocterra is currently in the early stages of development with the scripts being written and polished.

How many episodes will be in Nocterra?

No episode count has been given by any of the official sources, but it would be reasonable to assume a standard 8-10 episodes.

What’s the Netflix release date for Nocterra?

Netflix hasn’t set a release date for Nocterra and it isn’t known when it will start shooting, so it is really hard to say at this point in time. Perhaps sometime in 2023.