Even More Seasons of One Piece Anime Coming to Netflix in October 2023

We voyage once more as even more seasons of the One Piece anime are coming to Netflix in October 2023!
The One Piece anime found another new place to call home when the East Blue and Alabasta sagas were added to Netflix in June 2020. For over three years Netflix US has been drip-fed brand-new seasons and movies of One Piece.
In July 2023, Netflix added another filler arc and the entirety of the Thriller Bark saga. This took the total number of episodes from 325 to 381.
So far, Netflix has the following seasons of the One Piece anime:
|Seasons
|Arc
|Episodes
|Added to Netflix
|1
|East Blue
|1-61
|12/06/2020
|2
|Entering the Grand Line
|62-77
|12/06/2020
|3
|Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
|78-91
|12/06/2020
|4
|Alabasta
|92-130
|12/06/2020
|5
|Filler
|131-143
|22/05/2022
|6
|Skypiea
|144-173
|22/05/2022
|7
|The Golden Bell
|174-195
|22/05/2022
|8
|The Naval Fortress
|196-207
|22/06/2022
|9
|The Foxy Pirate Crew
|208-228
|22/06/2022
|10
|Water 7
|229-263
|22/06/2022
|11
|Enies Lobby
|264-284
|20/02/2023
|12
|CP9
|285-306
|20/02/2023
|13
|Goodbye Going, Merry
|307-325
|20/02/2023
|14
|TV Original 2
|326-336
|01/07/2023
|15
|Thriller Bark
|337-381
|01/07/2023
When are more episodes of One Piece coming to Netflix?
More seasons of One Piece will be added to Netflix on October 1st, 2023.
We’re yet to see which arcs are next to be added to Netflix, however, we’re certain the next arcs we’ll see added are the Saboady Archipelogi arcs and a two-part filler arc.
|Seasons
|Arc
|Episodes
|16
|Saboady Archipelago
|382-405
|17
|406/407
|406-407
This will take the total number of episodes of One Piece on Netflix up to 407.
What seasons of One Piece can we expect to be added next?
Late Q4 2023/Early Q1 2024
|Seasons
|Arc
|Episodes
|18
|Island of Women
|408-421
|19
|Impel Down
|422-458
Q2/Q3 2024
|Seasons
|Arc
|Episodes
|20
|Marineford
|459-498
Are you looking forward to watching more seasons of One Piece on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!