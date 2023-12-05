new anime on netflix in january 2024

It’s going to be a great start to the New Year on Netflix. With the arrival of the Marineford Arc in the One Piece anime, Mappa’s latest release, and a return to the Seven Deadly Sins franchise, there’s not much anime fans will want to miss on Netflix in January 2024.

Below is the scheduled list of anime coming to Netflix US in January 2024:

One Piece (Season 20)

New Episodes: 39

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Akemi Okamura, Kazuya Nakai, Kappei Yamaguchi, Hiroaki Hirata

Netflix Release Date: January 1st, 2024

Fans experiencing One Piece for the first time through Netflix are in for one dramatic roller coaster of action and emotion.

Ace, Luffy’s sworn brother, is due to be executed at any moment, resulting in the Whitebeard Pirates moving on Marine HQ. As Ace’s life hangs in the balance, Luffy is racing from Impel Down to make it in time to help save his brother.

New Episodes: TBA

Genre: Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kentarô Kumagai, Sayaka Senbongi, Saori Hayami, Hiroshi Naka, Asuna Tomari

Netflix Release Date: January 4th, 2024

A great way to kickstart the new year of anime on Netflix is the exciting dungeon crawler Delicious in Dungeon. Fans of anime such as Is It Okay to Pick Up a Girl in a Dungeon? should check out Delicious in Dungeon.

The synopsis for Delicious in Dungeon has been sourced from Netflix:

“The knight Laios sets out with a skilled party to claim the treasure of a lost kingdom buried deep beneath the graveyard of a small village. Unfortunately, they were bested by a Flame Dragon, who ate Laios’s little sister, Farin. Although the party managed to teleport out of the dungeon, they left their equipment behind and were penniless. Demoralized, the party broke up. Now Laios must tackle the dungeon again, and with only one month to save Farin before she is digested.”

Director: Mari Okada

Genre: Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 111 Minutes

Cast: Junya Enoki, Reina Ueda, Misaki Kuno, Yukiyo Fujii, Tasuku Hatanaka

Netflix Release Date: January 15th, 2024

Mappa, the same studio behind the incredible final season of Attack on Titan is responsible for the animation of Maboroshi.

The synopsis for Maboroshi has been sourced from IMDb:

“Third-year middle school student Masamune, who lives in a town where time has stopped because a sudden explosion at a steelworks factory has sealed off all exits to the town. In order to hopefully one day return to normal, the residents of the town are forbidden from changing, and they live out their gloomy everyday lives. Masamune’s enigmatic classmate Atsumi leads him one day to the fifth blast furnace of the steelworks factory, and there they meet a girl who is wild like a wolf and who cannot talk. The meeting of Masamune and these two girls upsets the balance of the world. The unstoppable “love impulse” of the boys and girls who are tired of their everyday lives begins to destroy the world.”

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Mark Hamill, Melissa Benoist, Chris Wood, William Shatner, Keith David

Netflix Release Date: January 25th, 2024

It’s been just over two years since Teela and He-Man were defeated at the hands of Skeletor. Kevin Smith and Powerhouse Animation return for round two, as the stakes in the future of Eternia have never been higher.

With Skeletor and Hardok rampaging across the universe, it’s up to Teela and He-Man to save Eternia from Skeltor’s tyranny forever.

New Episodes: Weekly (Total Number of Episodes TBC)

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Shou Komura, Sachi Kokuryu, Aino Shimada, Kanna Nakamura, Toshiyuki Morikawa

Netflix Release Date: January 31st, 2024

The Seven Deadly Sins makes an emphatic return to Netflix with the release of its sequel series, Four Knights of the Apocalypse. Starting at the very end of January, episodes of the anime will be released weekly.

The synopsis for Four Knights of the Apocalypse has been sourced from IMDb: