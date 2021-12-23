‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Eyes Filming Start in February 2022

Outer Banks was officially renewed for its third season in early December 2021. Now, we can reveal that filming is currently due to begin in February 2022 and run through to next summer.

After months of anxious waiting, Outer Banks’ future on Netflix was starting to be in doubt given the second season aired over the summer and it had been close to six months. Thankfully, things were happening behind the scenes and the series was renewed on December 7th.

Beyond the season 3 announcement, news on what we can expect has been slim. We do know that most of the main cast have renewed their contracts and that Carlacia Grant has been upped to a season regular for the third season. We also know that Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke are returning in their capacity as showrunners for season 3.

Now, new production listings suggest that filming is due to start once again in Charleston, South Carolina from February 16th, 2022, and run through to August 19th, 2022.

Filming dates are preliminary and subject to change. Naturally too, filming is very much prone to delays due to the ongoing pandemic.

When will Season 3 of Outer Banks be on Netflix?

While we still can’t definitively say when season 3 of Outer Banks will be on Netflix, with this filming schedule and referring back to season 2, we can give a guess although it’s absolutely subject to change.

If we look back at season 2, filming began in August 2020 and eventually concluded on April 3rd, 2021. It then took close to four months to turn the series around and ready to release onto Netflix on July 30th, 2021.

If we see a similar turnaround time that could mean we see Outer Banks season 3 squeeze onto Netflix between November and December 2022.

Once again, we must stress that this is pure speculation so watch this space.

We’ll keep you posted on all things Outer Banks as and when we learn about it but let us know in the comments if you’re excited for the next outing.