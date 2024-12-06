Fans Want JJ Maybank Back For ‘Outer Banks’ So Bad They’ve Bought A Times Square Billboard

If you haven’t heard, the ending of Outer Banks season 4 has some fans up in arms. Following the major death of fan-favorite JJ Maybank, there’s much to say about the show’s direction in the run-up to the now-confirmed fifth and final season. Some fans are so committed to getting the showrunners to change their mind that they’ve bought a billboard in Times Square in New York City scheduled to go live on December 7th.

You may recall we’ve already covered the ending of Outer Banks season 4. Following the release of the recent batch of episodes, we put out a call to ask why fans thought the decision to kill off JJ Maybank, who has been pivotal in all prior seasons, was the wrong one. We were blown away by the response, and my inbox still gets several emails daily.

We spoke to Angela Sasso, one of the 90 or so people in this group, who is trying to get the showrunners to reverse course. They detailed their ambitious plans, beginning with a billboard in Times Square on December 6th, and why they felt so passionately about JJ Maybank coming back.

“I am part of the admin group of Project Save JJ,” she told us, “I feel so strongly about this action because of what the character JJ means to us and what Rudy means to us. They are both loved so much.”

They continued with how JJ Maybank’s story impacted her so directly, “JJ has meant so much to so many people, especially those who have struggled with abuse. His story gave fans hope and a sense of connection, and now, many are struggling with the idea that someone they saw as a source of strength has been taken away in such a harsh and disturbing way. Fans have said they feel like they’ve lost a family member, and that’s a huge statement about the power of this show and the character. It’s clear this wasn’t just about a fictional character—it hit people deeply. As a survivor of domestic violence myself, I can tell you this is for sure how I feel. The way JJ was “buried” at the end was honestly hard to watch buried in a rug in the middle of nowhere, which didn’t do justice to the character or to Rudy’s performance over the years.”

I also asked what the dream outcome of the group would be to which the answer was, “Our dream outcome is really just simple and we don’t look at it as a dream we see it as the only way to enjoy the show again, we want the writers (Josh & Jonas Pate & Shannon Burke) to see the obvious return of Rudy Pankow to be on set not with flashbacks, to play JJ Maybank for season 5 to give JJ the happy ending he deserves being alive and well. I and many fans want everything possible to be done to make sure his story gets the ending it deserves, not just for us but for JJ’s character, Rudy, and the rest of the cast. Outer Banks just isn’t Outer Banks without JJ.”

You can catch the billboard on a live stream of Times Square beginning December 7th. Project Save JJ is also running a petition and an Instagram account.

Fan campaigns aren’t new, of course. We’ve seen many over the years, with some employing similar tactics to get their voices heard. Warrior Nun fans went as far as to buy up billboards outside of the Netflix HQ in Los Angeles to get their voices heard. What will be the impact here? Well, only the writing team and showrunners of Outer Banks really know the answer to that question.

What do you think? Should Netflix and the team behind Outer Banks bring back JJ in season 5? Sound off in the comments.