‘Quarterback’ NFL Sports-Docuseries Coming to Netflix in July 2023

For the first time ever, Netflix is officially partnering with the National Football League (NFL) to produce an exciting new docuseries, Quarterback. Coming to Netflix in July 2023, Quarterback will give Netflix subscribers and fans of the NFL a unique look at the regular season, and the playoffs with “unprecedented access” to three QBs, Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota.

Thanks to the success of sports docuseries such as Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Netflix has become one of the best streaming services for sport-related content. With many of the world’s most popular sports following in the footsteps of Formula 1, it was only a matter of time before the NFL wanted a piece of the action too.

Netflix’s NFL series Quarterback is produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions, and 2PM Productions. Peyton Manning is the executive producer for Omaha Productions. Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher, and Keith Cossrow are executive producers for NFL Films.

Ross Ketover, NFL Films Senior Executive had the following to say about the partnership with Netflix;

“We are thrilled to partner with Netflix and could not be more excited for our first project together. NFL Films and Netflix share a passion for dynamic storytelling, and the opportunity to continue our strong relationship with Peyton and Omaha Productions is one we are incredibly enthusiastic about. We are especially grateful to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota for granting us an extraordinary view of what it takes to play quarterback in the NFL.”

Two-time super bowl winning QB and Omaha Pictures executive producer Peyton Manning had the following to say about the series;

Playing quarterback in the NFL is a unique experience that has some pretty incredible ups and downs. Thanks to this collaboration with our partners at NFL Films, 2PM Productions and Netflix, fans will be given a unique and intimate look at what life is like as a starting QB.

When is Quarterback coming to Netflix?

While there hasn’t been an official announcement from the streaming service, Quarterback is currently listed to debut on Netflix on July 12th, 2023.

Netflix has now dropped an official trailer for the upcoming series.

What is Quarterback?

Quarterback will focus on the journey of three NFL quarterbacks over the course of the 2022 NFL season, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, and Marcus Mariota of the Atlanta Falcons.

The NFL allowed quarterbacks to be mic’d up during games for the first time ever in the 2022 season. Alongside the incredible behind-the-scenes footage of some of the biggest moments of the season, Netflix will also follow the journey of the quarterbacks off the field too.

The 2022 season saw Patrick Mahomes break an offensive scoring record while on his way to winning the Superbowl for the second time with the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, Mariota began his journey as the starting QB in his first season with the Atlanta Falcons and Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings was instrumental in one of the greatest NFL comebacks of all time.

Patrick Mahomes had the following to say about the upcoming series;

“I’m excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family. From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all. This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation, and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage.”

Are you excited to watch Quarterback on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!