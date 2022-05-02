Ricky Gervais Comedy Special ‘SuperNature’ Sets May 2022 Netflix Release Date

Ricky Gervais’s brand new stand-up special is just around the corner on Netflix, and we’ve got our first look and the first trailer for the new special too. Here’s what you need to know about Ricky Gervais’s new Netflix special, SuperNature which is set to arrive at the end of May 2022.

The new special is the second Gervais has produced exclusively for Netflix. His first, titled Humanity, was released in March 2018 (four years ago) and is largely considered to be one of his best stand-up performances to date. Humanity was the comedian’s first time back in front of an audience for 7 years.

The special was filmed last year as Gervais performed his SuperNature set at locations around Europe and in the UK such as the London Palladium, the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, and the SSE Arena at Wembley.

It’s been reported that SuperNature was the biggest comedy tour in 2021 grossing over $30 million in ticket sales.

SundayWorld described the new special as “brilliantly ridiculous” adding “Gervais touches on his uncomfortable medical examinations, how he is dealing with life now that he has toasted his 60th birthday and a series of topics most comedians would avoid for fear of being struck down by the apology police.”

Here’s how Netflix lists the new special:

“Ricky Gervais gives his take on the rules of comedy, spoiling his cats and how super actual nature is in his second Netflix stand-up special.”

A first look clip at the new special can be found on Netflix (or we’ve screen-capped and posted it on Twitter below) which gives you the first minute of the special according to The Guardian who notes that Ricky “starts his latest live show, SuperNature, with a lesson in irony.”

You can find an exclusive clip on Netflix right now! https://t.co/duC1Q3Ts6I pic.twitter.com/DkaDfODlyk — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) April 27, 2022

Ricky Gervais: Supernature is due to release on Netflix on May 24th, 2022.

#SuperNature streams on Netflix around the world from May 24th 💥 pic.twitter.com/XqIPJjPUgc — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 2, 2022

Beyond SuperNature and Humanity, Gervais has produced and starred in After Life which concluded with its third season earlier in 2022. He’s also working on a new untitled project for Netflix under his overall deal which was signed back in June 2019.

Elsewhere, you can still find Gervais in The Willoughbys and Derek, which are both streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Netflix has had a relatively quiet start to 2022 when it comes to stand-up specials. By the end of April 2022, they’ll have released 17 specials altogether including sets from David Spade, Mike Epps, Taylor Tomlinson, Ms. Pat, and Ali Wong.

Will you be watching SuperNature when it lands on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!