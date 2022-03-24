List of Netflix Stand-up Specials Released in 2022

Stand-up specials have been one of the genres of content Netflix has pulled back on in recent years. That’s down to factors outside of Netflix’s control and some within its control. What will 2022 be like for stand-up specials? We’re going to be cataloging every stand-up special released in 2022 below!

Missed any of the stand-up specials from 2021? You can go back and read about all of them here.

The format of this article is going to be similar to our complete list of Netflix Original movies released in 2022. We’ll list the titles by month and include details like IMDb scores and in this list, we’ll include how many specials each respective comedian has done before on Netflix.

New Stand-up Specials in January 2022

Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian – January 25th – 4th Special for Netflix – 7.0/10

– January 25th – 4th Special for Netflix – 7.0/10 Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet – January 28th – Debut Special – 7.0/10

New Stand-up Specials in February 2022

Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? – February 8th – Debut special – 6.1/10

– February 8th – Debut special – 6.1/10 Only Jokes Allowed – February 9th – Collection – 4.6/10

– February 9th – Collection – 4.6/10 Ali Wong: Don Wong – February 14th – 3rd Special – 6.5/10

– February 14th – 3rd Special – 6.5/10 Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life – February 17th – 2nd Special – 5.9/10

– February 17th – 2nd Special – 5.9/10 Chappelle’s Home Team – Earthquake: Legendary – February 28th – Debut Special – 6.8/10

New Stand-up Specials in March 2022

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! – March 3rd – Debut Special – 7.1/10

– March 3rd – Debut Special – 7.1/10 Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You – March 8th – 2nd Special – 7.4/10

– March 8th – 2nd Special – 7.4/10 Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. – March 15th – Debut special – 4.6/10

– March 15th – Debut special – 4.6/10 Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days – March 22nd – 2nd special (technically) – 5.8/10

– March 22nd – 2nd special (technically) – 5.8/10 Mike Epps: Indiana Mike – March 29th – 3rd Special

New Stand-up Specials in April 2022

Celeb Five: Hinter den Kulissen – April 1st

– April 1st Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy – April 5th – 2nd Special

– April 5th – 2nd Special Michela Giraud: Ich schwöre, das ist die Wahrheit! – April 6th – Debut Special

– April 6th – Debut Special All About Gila – April 21st – Debut Special

– April 21st – Debut Special David Spade: Nothing Personal – April 26th – Debut special

Stand-up Specials Coming to Netflix in 2022

Stand-up specials aren’t typically known about well in advance sadly. We do know there are stand-up specials coming from:

Aakash Gupta

Ali Wong (4th special)

Billy Eichner

Chris Rock (2nd special)

Chappelle’s Home Team – Donnell Rawlings

Christina P. – Confirmed for 2022

Hasan Minhaj

Jo Koy – Confirmed for 2022

Gabriel Iglesias: The Comedy Event

Ricky Gervais: Supernature (2nd special)

Tom Segura (4th special)

There you have it. Every stand-up special that has landed so far in 2022. We’ll be keeping this post updated either monthly or bi-monthly so keep it bookmarked.