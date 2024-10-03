‘RIP’ Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Netflix Movie Reportedly Begins Filming

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, inseparable best friends and collaborators, will work on another new Netflix project: the crime thriller RIP. Details are limited, but filming is reportedly underway, with Damon and Affleck cast in the lead roles.

RIP is an upcoming crime thriller co-written and directed by Joe Carnahan (Smoking Aces). Based on the screenplay written by Michael McGrale (The Following), RIP is produced by Dani Bernfeld (Ford v Ferrari) and Falco Pictures.

What is the plot of RIP?

The synopsis/logline for RIP has been sourced from ProductionWeekly:

“The murder of a Captain has gone unsolved for six weeks thanks to bureaucratic hang-ups, and officers of Miami’s Tactical Narcotics Team have been become restless while they wait for justice to be served. Looking to blow off steam – and possibly walk away with something for themselves – the team follows a tip on a potential cartel stash. What they find is more than they bargained for.”

What is the production status of RIP?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

According to the report in issue 1422 of Production Weekly, RIP started filming on October 2nd, 2024. Filming is reportedly scheduled to end on December 11th, 2024.

Who is in the cast of RIP?

So far, only Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have been confirmed for the RIP cast. This will be the eleventh movie the pair have collaborated on (including Animals, a Netflix project currently on hold).

The pair have worked on the following films together:

Field of Dreams (1989)

School Ties (1992)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Chasing Amy (1997)

Dogma (1999)

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019)

The Last Duel (2021)

Air (2023)

The names of the roles have yet to be revealed.

Are you looking forward to watching RIP on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!