In Steps, Ali Wong and Stephanie Hsu voice Lilith and her baby sister Margot, mischaracterized as the “evil stepsisters” of Cinderella (Amanda Seyfried) when they’re really two Chinese-coded, misunderstood people dismissed by their kingdom. After Lilith steals the Fairy Godmother’s wand, hijacks the Royal Ball, and accidentally turns Margot into a frog, the sisters are thrust into an adventure alongside their stepsister, with the film centering on their relationship with Cinderella and their need to finally understand and see each other. It’s a story of privilege, accountability, and sisterhood that’s the sister story Frozen wanted to be.

Wong and Hsu are no strangers to Netflix animation. Wong voiced the anxious songbird Bertie in Tuca & Bertie and led Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld, while Hsu played perfectionist big sister Ruthie in DANG! earlier this fall and stars in the upcoming In Waves. Steps, though, sees them reaching for the fairytale, family-oriented side for a fun tale of understanding and acceptance.

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We chatted with Wong and Hsu about their roles as sisters finding their voices and what the film means for families watching.

What were your approaches to finding the right voices for Lilith and Margot?

Ali Wong: It’s interesting, because I hear Stephanie more and more in person, and I’m like, “Oh, she did a voice.” When I did it, it really does just sound like me. My kids watched and they were like, “That sounds exactly like you.” But I’m curious about your process. How did you decide to sound like that? Because it doesn’t sound like you at all, in a great way, where I’m like, she really is a character actor with this transformation.

Stephanie Hsu: It’s funny. They showed me a photo of Margot and different moves that Margot can make, and that started to really inspire me. I remember it took us a second to find her, and we started to latch on to this part of her that is a little part of me too, that is sometimes a little bro-y. I think that’s also from our producer, Kim [Lessing], who was always in the room. Her sense of humor is very…

Ali Wong: That does sound like Kim.

Stephanie Hsu: Yeah. Even at the premiere last night, she had two mics and was like, “All right, everybody, watch the movie and then let’s have a party.” So I was like, “Wait, Margot is actually you.” Embodying that sense of freedom and hardcore fun was a real unlock for Margot.

Ali, following your work on Tuca & Bertie and Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld, Lilith didn’t sound like you either. It was very surprising.

Ali Wong: Oh, that’s good. I’m really excited that it’s the most G-rated thing I’ve ever done. It’s the first full body of work my kids can watch. They’ve watched snippets of other things. They’ve watched me be a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race. But they’ve never gotten to enjoy a show or movie that I’ve done. So I’m really proud of that.

The film is a beautiful statement on privilege and on bringing visibility to marginalized kids. What do you hope parents from different communities can impart through the story?

Stephanie Hsu: I love that there’s this moment where our beloved Bette Midler, as the Fairy Godmother, is looking at the storybook of Cinderella. I love that scene so much because I think it really poses the question of who’s telling what story, who’s writing what story, and what story we believe in because someone wrote a certain version of it. So I like that this version spins that on its head, but also shows you that the story you know is not the whole story. It plays a lot with context and perception, and how you might think of someone based on a moment you see them in versus what’s actually going on in the fuller picture. And that’s life. People are really complex, and communities are really complex, and it’s nice to be able to bring that into a family film.

Steps and its soundtrack arrive on Netflix on November 20. For more, read our full review of Steps, our interview with directors Alyce Tzue and John Ripa, and our chat with composer Kris Bowers and EMEI about the film’s music, or catch up on everything we learned about the film at Annecy.