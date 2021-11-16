Spanish Horror Movie ‘Two’ Coming to Netflix in December 2021

Netflix is set to release the Spanish movie horror-thriller movie Two (known as Dos in Spain) which is set to arrive on Netflix globally on December 10th, 2021.

Produced by Rodar y Rodar Cine y Televisión, the movie is very much in the same ballpark as the movie The Human Centipede.

The thriller revolves around two strangers who wake up together to find themselves connected by glue at the abdomen. They have no recollection of how they got to the mysterious room they find themselves in and growing increasingly suspicious of each other. They must connect the dots to find out how to get out of their new hell.

Earlier in 2021, Variety reported that the movie was up for sale and described it as a suspense thriller that also had “dashes of horror and a touch [of] humor”.

The movie was filmed throughout 2020 and notably through the pandemic with tough restrictions on filming.

Marina Gatell (known for Born King and Little Ashes) plays the role of Sara and Pablo Derqui (Julia’s Eyes and the series Isabel) plays the role of David.

Mar Targarona directed the feature film and is known for 2007’s The Orphanage, 2012’s The Body, and more recently, 2018’s The Photographer of Mauthausen.

The movie premiered in Spain over the summer (July 23rd, 2021) and pulled in a modest box office take at the two cinemas it showed in according to Box Office Mojo. It also appeared at the Malaga Film Festival.

Reviews from audiences are few and far between at present. It currently carries a 6.0 on IMDb but that’s only from a pool of 11 reviews. On Letterboxd, the movie sports a 5 out of 10.

Will you be checking out Two when it releases on Netflix this December?