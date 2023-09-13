Suspect X: Everything You Need to Know About Netflix’s Indian Movie

Netflix India’s newest thriller features the streaming debut of one of Bollywood’s most popular leading ladies. Called Suspect X on Netflix in English-speaking countries and Jaane Jaan in others, here’s everything you need to know.

Keigo Higashino’s 2005 mystery novel The Devotion of Suspect X has been adapted for the screen multiple times and in multiple languages. Creating a Hindi-language adaptation has been a goal of writer-director Sujoy Ghosh for more than a decade, and his dream finally comes true with the Netflix Original film Suspect X, also known as Jaane Jaan (“Beloved“).

Ghosh’s adaptation was first announced in 2015 and was originally supposed to star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sacred Games star Saif Ali Khan. That version never materialized. Years later, Khan’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, stepped into the lead role in place of Rai Bachchan (Saif Ali Khan is not a part of this new version).

This is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first project for a streaming service, which is a big deal for a star of her caliber. In addition to creating iconic romcom heroines like chatterbox Geet in Jab We Met and rich diva Poo in Kabhi Khushi Khabie Gham…, Kapoor Khan showed formidable dramatic chops in more recent films like Talaash and Laal Singh Chaddha. Couple Kapoor Khan’s hit filmography with the media’s fondness for photographing her, Saif, and their adorable kids, and it’s clear that Netflix achieved a major coup in landing her OTT debut.

What’s the plot of Suspect X?

Set in the atmospheric Himalayan hill town of Kalimpong, a single mother suspected of a serious crime is aided by her timid neighbor, a math teacher who has a connection with the handsome cop who just arrived from Mumbai.

Director of the movie, Sujoy Ghosh, teased what can be expected from the movie to Netflix, saying:

“Set in Kalimpong the film sees a love story, a criminal investigation, a budding attraction, mastermind plotting and the will to do anything for love. Essayed by my dream cast of Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay, all in roles so different from what they have been seen in before.”

Who is cast in Suspect X?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is joined by Jaideep Ahlawat (Bard of Blood) and Netflix Original veteran Vijay Varma, who previously starred in Darlings, She, Lust Stories 2, and Ghost Stories for the streamer.

What’s the release date for Suspect X?

Suspect X releases on Netflix globally on September 21, 2023 — Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday.

Producing the movie is 12th Street Entertainment and Northern Lights Films, in association with Kross Pictures and Balaji Motion Pictures. You can add it to your “Remind Me” Netflix queue here.

We’ll be including Suspect X (Jaane Jaan) in our upcoming Indian roundup of what’s new on Netflix. In case you didn’t know, we round up all the new Indian new releases every month.

Are you excited to watch Suspect X? Let us know in the comments below?