DC Comics Shows Coming to Netflix in 2022 and Beyond

Multiple DC shows are coming to Netflix either exclusively or in select regions in 2022 and beyond.

It’s important to note that this list likely will dwindle every year from here on out. As DC becomes one of the main parts of HBO Max, it’s highly unlikely we’ll see big shows licensed out to Netflix. The list has dramatically reduced this year given the conclusion of Supergirl, Black Lightning, and Arrow.

Some of the other DC shows currently in development for HBO Max and The CW include Peacemaker, Green Lantern, The Penguin, DC Super Hero High, Madame X, Dead Boy Detectives, and a Justice League Dark series.

Although the list below are the upcoming DC shows, you’ve also got a large swathe of DC content to watch right now. iZombie and Lucifer are on Netflix globally with many regions streaming Arrow, Black Lightning, The Flash, and more. T

Netflix Original DC Shows Coming to Netflix

The Sandman (Season 1)

Current status: Coming to Netflix in early 2022

For years many have tried and failed to adapt the Neil Gaiman comic book which is beloved by millions around the world. Finally, however, the stars aligned which will result in a brand new series coming exclusively to Netflix.

Among the cast assembled for The Sandman includes Tom Sturridge, Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, and Charles Dance.

Sweet Tooth (Season 2)

Current status: Set to begin filming in January 2022

Sweet Tooth debuted on Netflix globally in 2021 and instantly struck a chord with viewers around the globe. It led to a renewal a few months later and going into 2022, production will begin on the new season.

Whether we get a second season on Netflix in 2022 is unknown (we would bet an early 2023 release is perhaps more likely) but what we do know is that this excellent adaptation is high up on our most anticipated renewed series list.

Other DC Shows Coming to Netflix

Produced for other networks, Netflix licenses a handful of shows from the likes of HBO Max and The CW but availability will vary as we’ll discuss below.

The Flash (Season 8)

Season 8 of The Flash notably starts with a 5-part special covering the Armageddon graphic novel.

Netflix outside the United States gets weekly episodes of The Flash season 8. Netflix in the United States will receive season 8 between May and June 2022.

Australia and the United Kingdom do not carry The Flash.

DC’s Legend of Tomorrow (Season 7)

It’s unclear how much longer Legends of Tomorrow will continue running but for most regions of Netflix, you’ve already been getting weekly episodes of season 7 with the United States set to receive season 7 in 2022.

Netflix UK, Canada, and Australia notably don’t carry the show.

Titans (Season 4)

Titans has moved to HBO Max in the United States but continues to be on Netflix internationally.

Season 3 of the show landed in December 2021 and scored a renewal for a fourth season back in October 2021. It’d be safe to assume we’ll see season 4 of Titans come to Netflix by the end of 2022 but watch this space.

The companion show to Titans, Doom Patrol, continues to be away from Netflix with most regions seeing the show available exclusively on Prime Video.

What DC show are you most looking forward to watching on Netflix in 2022? Let us know in the comments.