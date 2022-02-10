‘The Bombardment’: Netflix Releasing WWII Danish Movie in March 2022

Netflix has picked up the distribution rights to WWII movie The Bombardment or as it’s otherwise known The Shadow In My Eye (Skyggen i mit øje in Danish) and will release the movie in March 2022.

First released in Denmark back in October 2021 theatrically, the movie will now make its way onto Netflix outside of Denmark on March 9th, 2022. The movie will be headed to most major regions including the United States and the United Kingdom.

Freemantle’s Miso Film produced the movie with Ole Bornedal writing and directing. Bornedal is a renowned Danish director perhaps best known for titles like Nattevagten, Nightwatch, and Deliver Us From Evil.

While reviews are limited, it currently holds a 7.4 on IMDb.

Among the cast featured in the movie is a few names you may know for roles in English titles.

Alex Høgh Andersen (plays Ivar in Vikings) headlines the cast as Frederik.

Also among the cast is Danica Curcic (Silent Heart), Susse Wold (The Hunt), Caspar Phillipson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Bertram Bisgaard, Ester Birch Bech, Ella Josephine Lund Nilsson, and Fanny Leander Bornedal.

As stated above, Netflix has opted to rename the movie to Bombardment. This could be because a number of movies on Netflix already utilizes similar names such as In The Shadow of the Moon and In The Shadow of Iris.

What is The Bombardment about?

Here’s what you can expect from The Bombardment:

“On March 21st, 1945, the British Royal Air Force set out on a mission to bomb Gestapo’s headquarters in Copenhagen. The raid had fatal consequences as some of the bombers accidentally targeted a school and more than 120 people were killed, 86 of whom were children.”

Netflix will provide multiple dubs and sub-options. Among the audio options, you can expect include the original Danish audio as well as dubs for English, Portuguese, Polish and French.

The Bombardment is one of a number of World War II movies Netflix has acquired in recent years. Last year, Netflix notably acquired the Dutch movie The Forgotten Battle which starred Harry Potter’s Tom Felton. In January 2022, Netflix released its own movie Munich – The Edge of War and later in 2022, many regions will see the release of Operation Mincemeat.

Will you be checking out The Bombardment on Netflix in March? Let us know in the comments.