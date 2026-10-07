Netflix Top 10s: ‘Doing Life’ Disappoints for Tyler Perry, ‘The Gentlemen’ Season 2 Has Very Long Legs

Welcome to another rundown of the big stories from the Netflix top 10s, which weren’t East of Eden, which we already covered yesterday. Depending on whether you’re glass half full or half empty, you’ll think it did well for the genre it sits in or disappoints compared to other big-budget limited series; we’ll leave that to you. Below, we’ll look at the likes of Tyler Perry’s latest project launch: Doing Life, alongside the continued impressive run for The Gentlemen Season 2 and more!
As highlighted by Netflix and Chiffres, arguably the biggest story this week is actually about the number of international titles that struck out and didn’t get in the top 10s this week. Anime had a rough week with The Ramparts of Ice, Ranma 1/2, and Blue Box failing to rank this week alongside other international titles like Outside, Medusa Season 2, The Arena from France and a few others. Per his newsletter, “I can’t recall another week where so many new Netflix titles slipped through the net.”
Tyler Perry’s Doing Life Debuts with 9.3M Views
Picture Credit: Netflix
The headline release of last week that wasn’t East of Eden is undoubtedly Tyler Perry’s latest project, which is the latest in a dizzying slate the creator has for Netflix. Ranked against his prior movies, this one undoubtedly disappoints, with it being one of only two projects that have debuted with less than 10M views.
Netflix Viewership Comparison - STRAW, Madea's Destination Wedding, A Madea Homecoming, Mea Culpa, The Six Triple Eight and 4 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis)
Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 9 Netflix titles: STRAW, Madea's Destination Wedding, A Madea Homecoming, Mea Culpa, The Six Triple Eight, Joe's College Road Trip, Ruth and Boaz, Doing Life, A Jazzman's Blues. Combined total: 128,200,000 views.
Netflix cumulative views ranking for STRAW, Madea's Destination Wedding, A Madea Homecoming, Mea Culpa, The Six Triple Eight and 4 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks.
Title
Opening Week Views
Rank
STRAW
25,300,000
1
Madea's Destination Wedding
19,100,000
2
A Madea Homecoming
17,700,000
3
Mea Culpa
16,000,000
4
The Six Triple Eight
14,300,000
5
Joe's College Road Trip
12,500,000
6
Ruth and Boaz
10,300,000
7
Doing Life
9,300,000
8
A Jazzman's Blues
3,700,000
9
Stacked up against Netflix’s other 2026 movie slate, how does Doing Life shake out? It’s towards the bottom of the pack, with it above Roommates but below Remarkably Bright Creatures.
Netflix Viewership Comparison - The Rip, War Machine, Apex, Thrash, The Last House and 16 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis)
Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 21 Netflix titles: The Rip, War Machine, Apex, Thrash, The Last House, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, The Whisper Man, 72 HOURS, Office Romance, Voicemails for Isabelle, People We Meet on Vacation, UNABOMBER, Swapped, Little Brother, Joe's College Road Trip, Ladies First, Remarkably Bright Creatures, Doing Life, Roommates, Don't Say Good Luck, Best of the Best. Combined total: 421,700,000 views.
Netflix cumulative views ranking for The Rip, War Machine, Apex, Thrash, The Last House and 16 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks.
Title
Opening Week Views
Rank
The Rip
41,600,000
1
War Machine
39,300,000
2
Apex
38,200,000
3
Thrash
37,700,000
4
The Last House
27,500,000
5
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
25,300,000
6
The Whisper Man
23,200,000
7
72 HOURS
22,100,000
8
Office Romance
20,900,000
9
Voicemails for Isabelle
17,500,000
10
People We Meet on Vacation
17,200,000
11
UNABOMBER
16,400,000
12
Swapped
15,500,000
13
Little Brother
14,000,000
14
Joe's College Road Trip
12,500,000
15
Ladies First
11,900,000
16
Remarkably Bright Creatures
10,400,000
17
Doing Life
9,300,000
18
Roommates
8,800,000
19
Don't Say Good Luck
8,100,000
20
Best of the Best
4,300,000
21
LEGO One Piece
Aided undoubtedly by its extremely short runtime of just two episodes, LEGO One Piece did enough to get in the top 10s this week, which is an OK start, but perhaps we’re expecting a bit more given that One Piece is seemingly one of Netflix’s only major ongoing franchises with most others either set to conclude in the next year or so. While we can’t compare it against Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 (this launched on a Tuesday vs. Thursday for ST), it did pick up more views in its first week, with Tales only getting 2.8M in its opening four days.
Netflix Viewership Comparison - Devil May Cry - Season 2, LEGO ONE PIECE and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners - Season 1 (1-week analysis)
Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 3 Netflix titles: Devil May Cry - Season 2, LEGO ONE PIECE, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners - Season 1. Combined total: 11,300,000 views.
Netflix cumulative views ranking for Devil May Cry - Season 2, LEGO ONE PIECE and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners - Season 1 over 1 weeks.
Title
Opening Week Views
Rank
Devil May Cry - Season 2
4,100,000
1
LEGO ONE PIECE
3,800,000
2
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners - Season 1
3,400,000
3
The Lizzie Borden Story starts seriously dragging compared to prior seasons
One show we’ve been tracking for the past three weeks is The Lizzie Borden Story, the fourth installment of Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy’s Monster franchise. In week 3, it’s now starting to put some distance behind prior seasons, suggesting this one absolutely did not connect as much. Given we just got details about The Watcher Season 2 likely heading for Netflix in 2027, we wouldn’t be surprised if Monster now takes a year out to find a new monster. We’re a bit down on this season, but the series is still undoubtedly a big franchise; however, it would seem its best days might be behind it.
Netflix Cumulative Views Over Time - DAHMER, Monsters - The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Monster: The Ed Gein Story and Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story (8-week trend)
Week-by-week cumulative views for 4 Netflix titles: DAHMER, Monsters - The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Monster: The Ed Gein Story, Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story. Combined final total: 255,000,000 views.
Weekly cumulative Netflix views for DAHMER, Monsters - The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Monster: The Ed Gein Story and Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story over 8 weeks.
Title
Week 0
Week 1
Week 2
Week 3
Week 4
Week 5
Week 6
Week 7
Week 8
Final cumulative
DAHMER
0
22,000,000
55,600,000
78,600,000
92,400,000
100,200,000
104,800,000
108,000,000
—
108,000,000
Monsters - The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
0
12,300,000
31,800,000
44,900,000
53,600,000
58,900,000
62,200,000
64,400,000
—
64,400,000
Monster: The Ed Gein Story
0
12,200,000
32,900,000
42,400,000
47,500,000
50,300,000
—
—
—
50,300,000
Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story
0
12,100,000
26,600,000
32,300,000
—
—
—
—
—
32,300,000
The Widower – Til Death Do Us Part Debut
Another Netflix documentary that snuck up without much fanfare is The Widower – Til Death Do Us Part, yet another true crime doc coming out of the United Kingdom. It’s another strong debut for the genre, so if you thought Netflix would be lifting the pedal on future true crime, you’d be very wrong. It’s not one of the best all-time performers but it’s definitely amongst the second tier of docs we’ve seen over the past year or so.
Netflix Viewership Comparison - A Toxic Love Story, What Jennifer Did, The Twister: Caught in the Storm, Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart, The Investigation of Lucy Letby and 6 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis)
Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 11 Netflix titles: A Toxic Love Story, What Jennifer Did, The Twister: Caught in the Storm, Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart, The Investigation of Lucy Letby, The Widower: 'Til Death Do Us Part, The Carman Family Deaths, Jailbreak: Love on the Run, Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case, Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere, Murder in Monaco. Combined total: 131,400,000 views.
Netflix cumulative views ranking for A Toxic Love Story, What Jennifer Did, The Twister: Caught in the Storm, Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart, The Investigation of Lucy Letby and 6 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks.
Title
Opening Week Views
Rank
A Toxic Love Story
18,000,000
1
What Jennifer Did
18,000,000
2
The Twister: Caught in the Storm
17,000,000
3
Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart
15,900,000
4
The Investigation of Lucy Letby
12,900,000
5
The Widower: 'Til Death Do Us Part
11,600,000
6
The Carman Family Deaths
10,200,000
7
Jailbreak: Love on the Run
7,600,000
8
Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case
7,600,000
9
Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere
6,300,000
10
Murder in Monaco
6,300,000
11
The Gentlemen Season 2 (and Season 1) Has Serious Legs
Picture Credit: Netflix
Something we’ve noted over the past few weeks is how The Gentlemen seems to have quite long legs in the top 10, and we’re not just talking about the newly released second season. Season 1 is STILL in the top 10s now, five weeks later, suggesting the release of season 2 brought in a lot of new people or encouraged a full rewatch. Prior seasons featuring in the top 10s after a new season’s release isn’t uncommon, but this much time is. No official word on when season 3 will be on our screens.
Netflix Cumulative Views Over Time - The Gentlemen - Season 1 and The Gentlemen - Season 2 (10-week trend)
Week-by-week cumulative views for 2 Netflix titles: The Gentlemen - Season 1, The Gentlemen - Season 2. Combined final total: 99,200,000 views.
Weekly cumulative Netflix views for The Gentlemen - Season 1 and The Gentlemen - Season 2 over 10 weeks.
Title
Week 0
Week 1
Week 2
Week 3
Week 4
Week 5
Week 6
Week 7
Week 8
Week 9
Week 10
Final cumulative
The Gentlemen - Season 1
0
12,200,000
32,300,000
44,000,000
51,800,000
57,400,000
61,100,000
64,000,000
66,300,000
68,100,000
69,500,000
69,500,000
The Gentlemen - Season 2
0
6,700,000
16,600,000
22,600,000
26,800,000
29,700,000
—
—
—
—
—
29,700,000
Not A Stranger Continues to Impress From Netflix Turkey
Netflix Weekly Views Breakdown - Not a Stranger - Season 1, Old Money - Season 1, The Tailor - Season 1, Another Self - Season 1, Shahmaran - Season 1 and 8 more Netflix titles (3-week analysis)
Weekly views for 13 Netflix titles: Not a Stranger - Season 1, Old Money - Season 1, The Tailor - Season 1, Another Self - Season 1, Shahmaran - Season 1, The Tailor - Season 2, The Tailor - Season 3, Another Self - Season 2, Midnight at the Pera Palace - Season 1, Kübra - Season 1, Shahmaran - Season 2, Letters From The Past - Limited Series, Midnight at the Pera Palace - Season 2. Combined total across all titles and weeks: 99,600,000 views.
Per-week Netflix views for Not a Stranger - Season 1, Old Money - Season 1, The Tailor - Season 1, Another Self - Season 1, Shahmaran - Season 1 and 8 more Netflix titles across 3 weeks.
Title
Week 1
Week 2
Week 3
Total
Not a Stranger - Season 1
4,600,000
9,700,000
5,100,000
19,400,000
Old Money - Season 1
3,900,000
5,800,000
2,100,000
11,800,000
The Tailor - Season 1
5,500,000
3,300,000
1,900,000
10,700,000
Another Self - Season 1
2,600,000
4,400,000
3,100,000
10,100,000
Shahmaran - Season 1
2,500,000
4,900,000
1,600,000
9,000,000
The Tailor - Season 2
2,500,000
4,300,000
2,100,000
8,900,000
The Tailor - Season 3
2,000,000
4,400,000
2,000,000
8,400,000
Another Self - Season 2
2,100,000
3,100,000
2,000,000
7,200,000
Midnight at the Pera Palace - Season 1
1,800,000
2,500,000
700,000
5,000,000
Kübra - Season 1
2,200,000
1,800,000
0
4,000,000
Shahmaran - Season 2
1,200,000
1,300,000
0
2,500,000
Letters From The Past - Limited Series
0
1,800,000
0
1,800,000
Midnight at the Pera Palace - Season 2
800,000
0
0
800,000
Full Netflix Top 10s for September 28th to October 4th