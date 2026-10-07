Netflix Top 10s: ‘Doing Life’ Disappoints for Tyler Perry, ‘The Gentlemen’ Season 2 Has Very Long Legs

Welcome to another rundown of the big stories from the Netflix top 10s, which weren’t East of Eden, which we already covered yesterday. Depending on whether you’re glass half full or half empty, you’ll think it did well for the genre it sits in or disappoints compared to other big-budget limited series; we’ll leave that to you. Below, we’ll look at the likes of Tyler Perry’s latest project launch: Doing Life, alongside the continued impressive run for The Gentlemen Season 2 and more!

As highlighted by Netflix and Chiffres, arguably the biggest story this week is actually about the number of international titles that struck out and didn’t get in the top 10s this week. Anime had a rough week with The Ramparts of Ice, Ranma 1/2, and Blue Box failing to rank this week alongside other international titles like Outside, Medusa Season 2, The Arena from France and a few others. Per his newsletter, “I can’t recall another week where so many new Netflix titles slipped through the net.”

Tyler Perry’s Doing Life Debuts with 9.3M Views

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The headline release of last week that wasn’t East of Eden is undoubtedly Tyler Perry’s latest project, which is the latest in a dizzying slate the creator has for Netflix. Ranked against his prior movies, this one undoubtedly disappoints, with it being one of only two projects that have debuted with less than 10M views.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - STRAW, Madea's Destination Wedding, A Madea Homecoming, Mea Culpa, The Six Triple Eight and 4 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 9 Netflix titles: STRAW, Madea's Destination Wedding, A Madea Homecoming, Mea Culpa, The Six Triple Eight, Joe's College Road Trip, Ruth and Boaz, Doing Life, A Jazzman's Blues. Combined total: 128,200,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for STRAW, Madea's Destination Wedding, A Madea Homecoming, Mea Culpa, The Six Triple Eight and 4 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank STRAW 25,300,000 1 Madea's Destination Wedding 19,100,000 2 A Madea Homecoming 17,700,000 3 Mea Culpa 16,000,000 4 The Six Triple Eight 14,300,000 5 Joe's College Road Trip 12,500,000 6 Ruth and Boaz 10,300,000 7 Doing Life 9,300,000 8 A Jazzman's Blues 3,700,000 9

Stacked up against Netflix’s other 2026 movie slate, how does Doing Life shake out? It’s towards the bottom of the pack, with it above Roommates but below Remarkably Bright Creatures.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - The Rip, War Machine, Apex, Thrash, The Last House and 16 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 21 Netflix titles: The Rip, War Machine, Apex, Thrash, The Last House, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, The Whisper Man, 72 HOURS, Office Romance, Voicemails for Isabelle, People We Meet on Vacation, UNABOMBER, Swapped, Little Brother, Joe's College Road Trip, Ladies First, Remarkably Bright Creatures, Doing Life, Roommates, Don't Say Good Luck, Best of the Best. Combined total: 421,700,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for The Rip, War Machine, Apex, Thrash, The Last House and 16 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank The Rip 41,600,000 1 War Machine 39,300,000 2 Apex 38,200,000 3 Thrash 37,700,000 4 The Last House 27,500,000 5 Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man 25,300,000 6 The Whisper Man 23,200,000 7 72 HOURS 22,100,000 8 Office Romance 20,900,000 9 Voicemails for Isabelle 17,500,000 10 People We Meet on Vacation 17,200,000 11 UNABOMBER 16,400,000 12 Swapped 15,500,000 13 Little Brother 14,000,000 14 Joe's College Road Trip 12,500,000 15 Ladies First 11,900,000 16 Remarkably Bright Creatures 10,400,000 17 Doing Life 9,300,000 18 Roommates 8,800,000 19 Don't Say Good Luck 8,100,000 20 Best of the Best 4,300,000 21

LEGO One Piece

Aided undoubtedly by its extremely short runtime of just two episodes, LEGO One Piece did enough to get in the top 10s this week, which is an OK start, but perhaps we’re expecting a bit more given that One Piece is seemingly one of Netflix’s only major ongoing franchises with most others either set to conclude in the next year or so. While we can’t compare it against Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 (this launched on a Tuesday vs. Thursday for ST), it did pick up more views in its first week, with Tales only getting 2.8M in its opening four days.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - Devil May Cry - Season 2, LEGO ONE PIECE and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners - Season 1 (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 3 Netflix titles: Devil May Cry - Season 2, LEGO ONE PIECE, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners - Season 1. Combined total: 11,300,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for Devil May Cry - Season 2, LEGO ONE PIECE and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners - Season 1 over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank Devil May Cry - Season 2 4,100,000 1 LEGO ONE PIECE 3,800,000 2 Cyberpunk: Edgerunners - Season 1 3,400,000 3

The Lizzie Borden Story starts seriously dragging compared to prior seasons

One show we’ve been tracking for the past three weeks is The Lizzie Borden Story, the fourth installment of Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy’s Monster franchise. In week 3, it’s now starting to put some distance behind prior seasons, suggesting this one absolutely did not connect as much. Given we just got details about The Watcher Season 2 likely heading for Netflix in 2027, we wouldn’t be surprised if Monster now takes a year out to find a new monster. We’re a bit down on this season, but the series is still undoubtedly a big franchise; however, it would seem its best days might be behind it.

Netflix Cumulative Views Over Time - DAHMER, Monsters - The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Monster: The Ed Gein Story and Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story (8-week trend) Week-by-week cumulative views for 4 Netflix titles: DAHMER, Monsters - The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Monster: The Ed Gein Story, Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story. Combined final total: 255,000,000 views. Weekly cumulative Netflix views for DAHMER, Monsters - The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Monster: The Ed Gein Story and Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story over 8 weeks. Title Week 0 Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7 Week 8 Final cumulative DAHMER 0 22,000,000 55,600,000 78,600,000 92,400,000 100,200,000 104,800,000 108,000,000 — 108,000,000 Monsters - The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story 0 12,300,000 31,800,000 44,900,000 53,600,000 58,900,000 62,200,000 64,400,000 — 64,400,000 Monster: The Ed Gein Story 0 12,200,000 32,900,000 42,400,000 47,500,000 50,300,000 — — — 50,300,000 Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story 0 12,100,000 26,600,000 32,300,000 — — — — — 32,300,000

The Widower – Til Death Do Us Part Debut

Another Netflix documentary that snuck up without much fanfare is The Widower – Til Death Do Us Part, yet another true crime doc coming out of the United Kingdom. It’s another strong debut for the genre, so if you thought Netflix would be lifting the pedal on future true crime, you’d be very wrong. It’s not one of the best all-time performers but it’s definitely amongst the second tier of docs we’ve seen over the past year or so.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - A Toxic Love Story, What Jennifer Did, The Twister: Caught in the Storm, Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart, The Investigation of Lucy Letby and 6 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 11 Netflix titles: A Toxic Love Story, What Jennifer Did, The Twister: Caught in the Storm, Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart, The Investigation of Lucy Letby, The Widower: 'Til Death Do Us Part, The Carman Family Deaths, Jailbreak: Love on the Run, Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case, Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere, Murder in Monaco. Combined total: 131,400,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for A Toxic Love Story, What Jennifer Did, The Twister: Caught in the Storm, Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart, The Investigation of Lucy Letby and 6 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank A Toxic Love Story 18,000,000 1 What Jennifer Did 18,000,000 2 The Twister: Caught in the Storm 17,000,000 3 Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart 15,900,000 4 The Investigation of Lucy Letby 12,900,000 5 The Widower: 'Til Death Do Us Part 11,600,000 6 The Carman Family Deaths 10,200,000 7 Jailbreak: Love on the Run 7,600,000 8 Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case 7,600,000 9 Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere 6,300,000 10 Murder in Monaco 6,300,000 11

The Gentlemen Season 2 (and Season 1) Has Serious Legs

Something we’ve noted over the past few weeks is how The Gentlemen seems to have quite long legs in the top 10, and we’re not just talking about the newly released second season. Season 1 is STILL in the top 10s now, five weeks later, suggesting the release of season 2 brought in a lot of new people or encouraged a full rewatch. Prior seasons featuring in the top 10s after a new season’s release isn’t uncommon, but this much time is. No official word on when season 3 will be on our screens.

Netflix Cumulative Views Over Time - The Gentlemen - Season 1 and The Gentlemen - Season 2 (10-week trend) Week-by-week cumulative views for 2 Netflix titles: The Gentlemen - Season 1, The Gentlemen - Season 2. Combined final total: 99,200,000 views. Weekly cumulative Netflix views for The Gentlemen - Season 1 and The Gentlemen - Season 2 over 10 weeks. Title Week 0 Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7 Week 8 Week 9 Week 10 Final cumulative The Gentlemen - Season 1 0 12,200,000 32,300,000 44,000,000 51,800,000 57,400,000 61,100,000 64,000,000 66,300,000 68,100,000 69,500,000 69,500,000 The Gentlemen - Season 2 0 6,700,000 16,600,000 22,600,000 26,800,000 29,700,000 — — — — — 29,700,000

Not A Stranger Continues to Impress From Netflix Turkey

Last week, we wrote up Netflix Turkey’s best hit to date, and its strong performance continues in week 3. Just look at it compared to other shows from the region:

Netflix Weekly Views Breakdown - Not a Stranger - Season 1, Old Money - Season 1, The Tailor - Season 1, Another Self - Season 1, Shahmaran - Season 1 and 8 more Netflix titles (3-week analysis) Weekly views for 13 Netflix titles: Not a Stranger - Season 1, Old Money - Season 1, The Tailor - Season 1, Another Self - Season 1, Shahmaran - Season 1, The Tailor - Season 2, The Tailor - Season 3, Another Self - Season 2, Midnight at the Pera Palace - Season 1, Kübra - Season 1, Shahmaran - Season 2, Letters From The Past - Limited Series, Midnight at the Pera Palace - Season 2. Combined total across all titles and weeks: 99,600,000 views. Per-week Netflix views for Not a Stranger - Season 1, Old Money - Season 1, The Tailor - Season 1, Another Self - Season 1, Shahmaran - Season 1 and 8 more Netflix titles across 3 weeks. Title Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Total Not a Stranger - Season 1 4,600,000 9,700,000 5,100,000 19,400,000 Old Money - Season 1 3,900,000 5,800,000 2,100,000 11,800,000 The Tailor - Season 1 5,500,000 3,300,000 1,900,000 10,700,000 Another Self - Season 1 2,600,000 4,400,000 3,100,000 10,100,000 Shahmaran - Season 1 2,500,000 4,900,000 1,600,000 9,000,000 The Tailor - Season 2 2,500,000 4,300,000 2,100,000 8,900,000 The Tailor - Season 3 2,000,000 4,400,000 2,000,000 8,400,000 Another Self - Season 2 2,100,000 3,100,000 2,000,000 7,200,000 Midnight at the Pera Palace - Season 1 1,800,000 2,500,000 700,000 5,000,000 Kübra - Season 1 2,200,000 1,800,000 0 4,000,000 Shahmaran - Season 2 1,200,000 1,300,000 0 2,500,000 Letters From The Past - Limited Series 0 1,800,000 0 1,800,000 Midnight at the Pera Palace - Season 2 800,000 0 0 800,000

Full Netflix Top 10s for September 28th to October 4th

English TV

English Film

Non-English TV

Non-English Film

That’s all for the biggest stories that caught our eye in the Netflix top 10s this week. We’ll see you again next week!