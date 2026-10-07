Netflix Top 10s: ‘Doing Life’ Disappoints for Tyler Perry, ‘The Gentlemen’ Season 2 Has Very Long Legs

All the big stories from the Netflix top 10s this week.

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By Kasey Moore • 

Doing Life The Gentlemen Season 2 Netflix Top 10S

Picture Credits: Netflix

Welcome to another rundown of the big stories from the Netflix top 10s, which weren’t East of Eden, which we already covered yesterday. Depending on whether you’re glass half full or half empty, you’ll think it did well for the genre it sits in or disappoints compared to other big-budget limited series; we’ll leave that to you. Below, we’ll look at the likes of Tyler Perry’s latest project launch: Doing Life, alongside the continued impressive run for The Gentlemen Season 2 and more!

As highlighted by Netflix and Chiffres, arguably the biggest story this week is actually about the number of international titles that struck out and didn’t get in the top 10s this week. Anime had a rough week with The Ramparts of Ice, Ranma 1/2, and Blue Box failing to rank this week alongside other international titles like Outside, Medusa Season 2, The Arena from France and a few others. Per his newsletter, “I can’t recall another week where so many new Netflix titles slipped through the net.”

Tyler Perry’s Doing Life Debuts with 9.3M Views

Doing Life New On Netflix October 2026

Picture Credit: Netflix

The headline release of last week that wasn’t East of Eden is undoubtedly Tyler Perry’s latest project, which is the latest in a dizzying slate the creator has for Netflix. Ranked against his prior movies, this one undoubtedly disappoints, with it being one of only two projects that have debuted with less than 10M views. 

Stacked up against Netflix’s other 2026 movie slate, how does Doing Life shake out? It’s towards the bottom of the pack, with it above Roommates but below Remarkably Bright Creatures.

LEGO One Piece

Aided undoubtedly by its extremely short runtime of just two episodes, LEGO One Piece did enough to get in the top 10s this week, which is an OK start, but perhaps we’re expecting a bit more given that One Piece is seemingly one of Netflix’s only major ongoing franchises with most others either set to conclude in the next year or so. While we can’t compare it against Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 (this launched on a Tuesday vs. Thursday for ST), it did pick up more views in its first week, with Tales only getting 2.8M in its opening four days

The Lizzie Borden Story starts seriously dragging compared to prior seasons

One show we’ve been tracking for the past three weeks is The Lizzie Borden Story, the fourth installment of Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy’s Monster franchise. In week 3, it’s now starting to put some distance behind prior seasons, suggesting this one absolutely did not connect as much. Given we just got details about The Watcher Season 2 likely heading for Netflix in 2027, we wouldn’t be surprised if Monster now takes a year out to find a new monster. We’re a bit down on this season, but the series is still undoubtedly a big franchise; however, it would seem its best days might be behind it. 

The Widower – Til Death Do Us Part Debut 

Another Netflix documentary that snuck up without much fanfare is The Widower – Til Death Do Us Part, yet another true crime doc coming out of the United Kingdom. It’s another strong debut for the genre, so if you thought Netflix would be lifting the pedal on future true crime, you’d be very wrong. It’s not one of the best all-time performers but it’s definitely amongst the second tier of docs we’ve seen over the past year or so. 

The Gentlemen Season 2 (and Season 1) Has Serious Legs

The Gentlemen Season 3 Officially Renewed At Netflix

Picture Credit: Netflix

Something we’ve noted over the past few weeks is how The Gentlemen seems to have quite long legs in the top 10, and we’re not just talking about the newly released second season. Season 1 is STILL in the top 10s now, five weeks later, suggesting the release of season 2 brought in a lot of new people or encouraged a full rewatch. Prior seasons featuring in the top 10s after a new season’s release isn’t uncommon, but this much time is. No official word on when season 3 will be on our screens.

Not A Stranger Continues to Impress From Netflix Turkey

Last week, we wrote up Netflix Turkey’s best hit to date, and its strong performance continues in week 3. Just look at it compared to other shows from the region:

Full Netflix Top 10s for September 28th to October 4th

English TV

Rank Title Hours Views Week #
1 East of Eden: Limited Series 45,500,000 6,500,000 1
2 Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story: Season 1 37,900,000 (-60.48%) 5,700,000 3
3 A Different World: Season 1 27,900,000 (21.30%) 5,100,000 2
4 Wonka’s The Golden Ticket: Season 1 34,100,000 (20.49%) 4,300,000 2
5 LEGO ONE PIECE: Season 1 4,200,000 3,800,000 1
6 The Gentlemen: Season 2 21,800,000 (-29.68%) 2,900,000 5
7 Crew Girl: Season 1 16,100,000 (-42.70%) 2,600,000 4
8 Raw: September 28, 2026 4,400,000 (-8.33%) 2,500,000 1
9 The Gentlemen: Season 1 11,400,000 (-63.23%) 1,700,000 15
10 Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 14 2,700,000 (-38.64%) 1,700,000 3

English Film

Rank Title Hours Views Week #
1 UNABOMBER 41,500,000 (51.46%) 24,900,000 2
2 The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part 17,800,000 11,600,000 1
3 Doing Life 16,800,000 9,300,000 1
4 The Breadwinner 8,800,000 5,300,000 1
5 The Equalizer 3 9,100,000 5,000,000 5
6 The Mummy 6,500,000 3,100,000 1
7 The Whisper Man 5,100,000 (-32.89%) 2,700,000 6
8 What’s Your Number? 4,600,000 2,600,000 1
9 A Minecraft Movie 4,200,000 (-64.41%) 2,500,000 3
10 KPop Demon Hunters 4,000,000 (-4.76%) 2,400,000 67

Non-English TV

Rank Title Hours Views Week #
1 Not a Stranger: Season 1 34,800,000 (-47.03%) 5,100,000 3
2 Shaque: Trust No One: Season 1 18,500,000 (56.78%) 4,200,000 2
3 The Final Problem: Limited Series 9,900,000 (25.32%) 3,200,000 2
4 Minerva Academy: Season 1 18,600,000 (10.06%) 2,700,000 2
5 Plastic Beauty: Season 1 22,600,000 (-51.40%) 2,500,000 3
6 Habeas Corpus: Season 1 20,700,000 (51.09%) 2,400,000 2
7 Irreplaceable: Season 1 17,100,000 2,000,000 1
8 STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: 2nd-3rd STAGE 1,600,000 2,000,000 1
9 The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 5 3,100,000 1,400,000 1
10 The Perfect Lie: Season 1 8,500,000 (-44.81%) 1,400,000 4

Non-English Film

Rank Title Hours Views Week #
1 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I 16,600,000 6,400,000 3
2 What a Father! 3,200,000 2,000,000 1
3 Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke 3,000,000 1,800,000 1
4 The Secret Woman 3,200,000 (-27.27%) 1,600,000 6
5 Facing El Chapo 2,400,000 (-33.33%) 1,500,000 7
6 Unhappily Ever After 2,200,000 1,500,000 1
7 Vishwanath & Sons 3,300,000 (-42.11%) 1,200,000 4
8 Schumacher ’94 — The Birth of a Legend 2,200,000 1,200,000 1
9 Irumudi 2,700,000 (-66.67%) 1,100,000 3
10 Modha Rathri 2,400,000 (-65.22%) 1,000,000 3

That’s all for the biggest stories that caught our eye in the Netflix top 10s this week. We’ll see you again next week!

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