‘One Piece’ Dressrosa Arc is Coming to Netflix in February 2025

A great start to the year will see the Dressrosa Arc of One Piece added to Netflix.

Netflix is getting more One Piece episodes again, and it’ll be one of the biggest episode hauls yet with the addition of the Dressrosa Arc. Headed to Netflix in February 2025, the Dressrosa Arc will be available to stream soon.

There are currently over 600 episodes of One Piece available to stream on Netflix, and the addition of the Dressrosa Arc will take the total number up to 728.

Last year, the Marineford Arc, Fishman Island Arc, and Punk Hazard Arc were added to Netflix.

So far, Netflix has the following seasons of the One Piece anime:

Seasons Arc Episodes Added to Netflix
1 East Blue 1-61 12/06/2020
2 Entering the Grand Line 62-77 12/06/2020
3 Enter Chopper at the Winter Island 78-91 12/06/2020
4 Alabasta 92-130 12/06/2020
5 Filler 131-143 22/05/2022
6 Skypiea 144-173 22/05/2022
7 The Golden Bell 174-195 22/05/2022
8 The Naval Fortress 196-207 22/06/2022
9 The Foxy Pirate Crew 208-228 22/06/2022
10 Water 7 229-263 22/06/2022
11 Enies Lobby 264-284 20/02/2023
12 CP9 285-306 20/02/2023
13 Goodbye Going, Merry 307-325 20/02/2023
14 TV Original 2 326-336 01/07/2023
15 Thriller Bark 337-381 01/07/2023
16 Saboady Archipelago 382-405 01/10/2023
17 Filler 406-407 01/11/2023
18 Island of Women 408-421 01/12/2023
19 Impel Down 422-458 01/12/2023
20 Marineford 459-498 01/01/2024
21 Fishman Island 499-556 01/07/2024
22 Punk Hazard 557-610 01/11/2024

When is the Dressrosa Arc coming to Netflix?

We have confirmation that the Dressrosa Arc is currently scheduled to be coming to Netflix on February 1st, 2025.

However, as we saw with the Punk Hazard arc, release dates are subject to change.

After the Dressrosa Arc, plenty more episodes are yet to come to Netflix.

Seasons Arc Episodes
24 Silver Mine 729-732
25 Zou 1 733-742
26 Zou 2 743-753
27 Zou 3 754-764
28 Whole Cake Island 1 765-778
29 Whole Cake Island 2 779-791
30 Whole Cake Island 3 792-804

Are you looking forward to watching more of One Piece on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

