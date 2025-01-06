‘One Piece’ Dressrosa Arc is Coming to Netflix in February 2025

Netflix is getting more One Piece episodes again, and it’ll be one of the biggest episode hauls yet with the addition of the Dressrosa Arc. Headed to Netflix in February 2025, the Dressrosa Arc will be available to stream soon.

There are currently over 600 episodes of One Piece available to stream on Netflix, and the addition of the Dressrosa Arc will take the total number up to 728.

Last year, the Marineford Arc, Fishman Island Arc, and Punk Hazard Arc were added to Netflix.

So far, Netflix has the following seasons of the One Piece anime:

Seasons Arc Episodes Added to Netflix 1 East Blue 1-61 12/06/2020 2 Entering the Grand Line 62-77 12/06/2020 3 Enter Chopper at the Winter Island 78-91 12/06/2020 4 Alabasta 92-130 12/06/2020 5 Filler 131-143 22/05/2022 6 Skypiea 144-173 22/05/2022 7 The Golden Bell 174-195 22/05/2022 8 The Naval Fortress 196-207 22/06/2022 9 The Foxy Pirate Crew 208-228 22/06/2022 10 Water 7 229-263 22/06/2022 11 Enies Lobby 264-284 20/02/2023 12 CP9 285-306 20/02/2023 13 Goodbye Going, Merry 307-325 20/02/2023 14 TV Original 2 326-336 01/07/2023 15 Thriller Bark 337-381 01/07/2023 16 Saboady Archipelago 382-405 01/10/2023 17 Filler 406-407 01/11/2023 18 Island of Women 408-421 01/12/2023 19 Impel Down 422-458 01/12/2023 20 Marineford 459-498 01/01/2024 21 Fishman Island 499-556 01/07/2024 22 Punk Hazard 557-610 01/11/2024

When is the Dressrosa Arc coming to Netflix?

We have confirmation that the Dressrosa Arc is currently scheduled to be coming to Netflix on February 1st, 2025.

However, as we saw with the Punk Hazard arc, release dates are subject to change.

After the Dressrosa Arc, plenty more episodes are yet to come to Netflix.

Seasons Arc Episodes 24 Silver Mine 729-732 25 Zou 1 733-742 26 Zou 2 743-753 27 Zou 3 754-764 28 Whole Cake Island 1 765-778 29 Whole Cake Island 2 779-791 30 Whole Cake Island 3 792-804

