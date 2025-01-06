‘One Piece’ Dressrosa Arc is Coming to Netflix in February 2025

Netflix is getting more One Piece episodes again, and it’ll be one of the biggest episode hauls yet with the addition of the Dressrosa Arc. Headed to Netflix in February 2025, the Dressrosa Arc will be available to stream soon.
There are currently over 600 episodes of One Piece available to stream on Netflix, and the addition of the Dressrosa Arc will take the total number up to 728.
Last year, the Marineford Arc, Fishman Island Arc, and Punk Hazard Arc were added to Netflix.
So far, Netflix has the following seasons of the One Piece anime:
|Seasons
|Arc
|Episodes
|Added to Netflix
|1
|East Blue
|1-61
|12/06/2020
|2
|Entering the Grand Line
|62-77
|12/06/2020
|3
|Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
|78-91
|12/06/2020
|4
|Alabasta
|92-130
|12/06/2020
|5
|Filler
|131-143
|22/05/2022
|6
|Skypiea
|144-173
|22/05/2022
|7
|The Golden Bell
|174-195
|22/05/2022
|8
|The Naval Fortress
|196-207
|22/06/2022
|9
|The Foxy Pirate Crew
|208-228
|22/06/2022
|10
|Water 7
|229-263
|22/06/2022
|11
|Enies Lobby
|264-284
|20/02/2023
|12
|CP9
|285-306
|20/02/2023
|13
|Goodbye Going, Merry
|307-325
|20/02/2023
|14
|TV Original 2
|326-336
|01/07/2023
|15
|Thriller Bark
|337-381
|01/07/2023
|16
|Saboady Archipelago
|382-405
|01/10/2023
|17
|Filler
|406-407
|01/11/2023
|18
|Island of Women
|408-421
|01/12/2023
|19
|Impel Down
|422-458
|01/12/2023
|20
|Marineford
|459-498
|01/01/2024
|21
|Fishman Island
|499-556
|01/07/2024
|22
|Punk Hazard
|557-610
|01/11/2024
When is the Dressrosa Arc coming to Netflix?
We have confirmation that the Dressrosa Arc is currently scheduled to be coming to Netflix on February 1st, 2025.
However, as we saw with the Punk Hazard arc, release dates are subject to change.
After the Dressrosa Arc, plenty more episodes are yet to come to Netflix.
|Seasons
|Arc
|Episodes
|24
|Silver Mine
|729-732
|25
|Zou 1
|733-742
|26
|Zou 2
|743-753
|27
|Zou 3
|754-764
|28
|Whole Cake Island 1
|765-778
|29
|Whole Cake Island 2
|779-791
|30
|Whole Cake Island 3
|792-804
Are you looking forward to watching more of One Piece on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!