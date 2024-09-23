Netflix News and Previews

'The Manhattan Alien Abduction' Documentary Series To Arrive on Netflix for Halloween

If you're fan of Unsolved Mysteries and X-Files, this new docu-series set to arrive for Halloween should be on your watch list.

The Manhattan Alien Abduction: Season 1. Cr. Netflix © 2024

The Manhattan Alien Abduction: Season 1. Cr. NETFLIX © 2024

Netflix has a bunch of new movies, series, and documentaries all geared towards the run-up to Halloween, and one docu-series currently flying under the radar is the British-produced series The Manhattan Alien Abduction. Your first look is above, and here’s what else you need to know about the series coming on October 30th, 2024.

The series seeks to tell the true story behind one of ufology’s greatest mysteries, which is still a source of controversy online today, documenting the claims of a woman who says aliens abducted her. Many say it’s direct proof of alien life, while others suggest it’s an elaborate hoax. A filmmaker was embedded at the heart of the Manhattan abduction and filmed it all according to this series, with producers given complete access to hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage. 

The new series comes from UK-based Story Films, founded by David Nath and Peter Beard in 2016. They have well over a dozen scripted and unscripted projects to their name, and their output is seen on the BBC, ITV, and Channel 4. This is their second major project for Netflix, following Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare, released last year.

Peter Beard, Bruce Fletcher, and Darren Kemp serve as executive producers on the new docu-series.

This is one of several Halloween-themed documentaries Netflix has coming up throughout October. We’re getting new seasons of Unsolved Mysteries and I AM A KILLER (both now in their fifth seasons). That’s in addition to a catfish documentary out of the UK called Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare, a true-crime docuseries called This is the Zodiac Speaking, and a companion documentary to Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s new season of MONSTERS called The Menendez Brothers.

We don’t yet have a trailer for the upcoming docu-series, but we’ll update this article with it once we do. 

Are you excited for The Manhattan Alien Abduction when it lands on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.

