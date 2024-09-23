‘A Virtuous Business’ JTBC K-Drama Series Coming to Netflix from October 2024

Sex is the topic of discussion in 1992 South Korea in Netflix’s latest acquisition from JTBC, A Virtuous Business. The series will begin releasing episodes weekly in October 2024 and will star actresses Kim So Yeon, Kim Sung Ryung, Kim Sun Young, and Lee Se Hee. Here’s everything we know about A Virtuous Business on Netflix.

A Virtuous Business is an upcoming South Korean internationally licensed Netflix Original drama series written by Choi Bo Rim and directed by Jo Woong.

When is A Virtuous Business coming to Netflix?

We can confirm that A Virtuous Business will be coming to Netflix starting October 12th, 2024. Episodes will be released twice weekly, every Saturday and Sunday, until the series finale on November 17th, 2024.

Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 90 minutes.

Netflix has yet to announce that K-drama is officially on the way, so here is an official teaser from the JTBC YouTube channel.

Episode Release Schedule

Episodes of A Virtuous Business will first be broadcast on the South Korean cable network jTBC before arriving on Netflix.

Episode Netflix Release Date 1 12/10/2024 2 13/10/2024 3 19/10/2024 4 20/10/2024 5 26/10/2024 6 27/10/2024 7 02/11/2024 8 03/11/2024 9 09/11/2024 10 10/11/2024 11 16/11/2024 12 17/11/2024

What is the plot of A Virtuous Business?

In a rural South Korean village in 1992, four women began to sell adult products door-to-door during an era when “sex” was still taboo. Ahead of their time, the “Bangpan Sisters” give a healthy dose of sexual energy into the world of couples and singles.

Who are the cast members of A Virtuous Business?

Kim So Yeon plays the role of Han Jeong Suk. The actress has yet to star in a Netflix Original series for Netflix but she has starred in popular K-dramas such as all three seasons of The Penthouse, Mother of Mine, Secret Mother, and Falling for Innocence.

Kim Sung Ryung plays the role of O Geum Hui. The actress recently starred in two episodes of The Frog, and played a supporting role in Love to Hate You. As for movies, she starred in My Name Is Loh Kiwan and Believer.

Kim Sun Young plays the role of Seo Yeong Bok. The actress has starred in several Netflix Originals such as Queen of Divorce, Doona!, Queenmaker, Crash Course in Romance, The Silent Sea, Hospital Playlist, Crash Landing on You, Vagabond, When the Camellia Blooms and Prison Playbook.

Lee Se Hee plays Lee Ju Ri. The actress last starred in a Netflix Original in 2021, the second season of Hospital Playlist. She has starred in several K-dramas in leading roles, such as Bad Prosecutor, Young Lady and Gentleman, and Sandwich Theory.

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Yeon Woo Jin as Kim Do Hyeon.

Choi Ja Woon as Jeong Suk’s son.

Kim Won Hae as Choi Won Bong (Geum Hui’s husband).

Choi Jae Rim as Kwon Seong Su (Jeong Suk’s husband).

Im Chul Soo as Park Jong Seon (Yeong Bok’s husband).

Kang Ae Shim as Lee Bok Suk (Jeong Suk’s mother).

Seo Hyun Chul.

Jung Soon Won.

Park Ok Chool.

Park Jee A.

Joo In Young as Cheol Mul.

Kim Jung Jin as Um Dae Geun.

Hong Ji Hee.

Shim Wan Joon.

Jeon Soo Ji.

Jung Young Joo.

Ra Mi Ran.

Are you looking forward to watching A Virtuous Business on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!