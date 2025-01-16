‘The Most Beautiful Girl in the World’ Netflix Indonesian Rom-Com Sets Valentine’s Day 2025 Release

A new rom-com to add to your Valentine’s Day watchlist is the Indonesian film The Most Beautiful Girl in the World, starring Reza Rahadian and Sheila Dara Aisha. Here’s everything we know about The Most Beautiful Girl in the World on Netflix.

The Most Beautiful Girl in the World is an upcoming Indonesian Netflix Original romantic comedy film directed by Robert Ronny, who co-wrote the film alongside Ifan Ismail and Titien Wattimena. The film is produced by Paragon Pictures.

It has officially been confirmed that The Most Beautiful Girl in the World is coming to Netflix on Valentine’s Day (Feb 14th), 2025.

Netflix has yet to release a teaser or trailer for the film, but a YouTube account has posted a small clip from the film online.

What is the plot of The Most Beautiful Girl in the World?

Reuben, a handsome playboy, is set to inherit his father’s fortune, but to earn his inheritance, he must fulfill his father’s last wish, to marry the most beautiful girl in the world. Reuben stages a dating show to find his match, but the contestants aren’t the ones grabbing his attention; it’s producer Kiara.

What is the runtime?

The runtime for the movie has been listed as 122 minutes.

Who is in the cast of The Most Beautiful Girl in the World?

Reza Rahadian plays the role of Reuben. The actor is most well known for starring in films such as Habibie & Anun, Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash, Innocent Vengeance, and the Netflix film Layla Majnun.

Sheila Dara Aisha plays the role of Kiara. The actress is most well known for starring in films such as The Red Point of Marriage, One Day We’ll Talk About Today, What We Lose to Love, and Falling in Love Like in Movies.

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Jihane Almira (Cyanide)

Bucek Depp (Glenn Fredly: The Movie)

Ira Wibowo (Mengejar Mas Mas)

Indra Birowo (Rectoverso)

Dea Panendra (Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts)

Kevin Julio (Adriana)

Will you be watching The Most Beautiful Girl in the World on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!