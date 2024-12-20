‘Black Warrant’: Everything You Need to Know About Netflix’s Indian Series

Netflix and filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane have a long-standing relationship. Motwane created and co-directed the streamer’s first original Indian series, Sacred Games, in 2018. After making two Original movies for Netflix—the excellent thrillers AK vs. AK and CTRL—Motwane is back with the series Black Warrant.

Motwane’s new show is based on the 2019 book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta & Sunetra Choudhury, recounting Gupta’s time working as superintendent of Tihar Jail. The massive prison complex has housed some of India’s most famous criminals, from entertainers to politicians to serial killers. Based on the show’s teaser (embedded below), the series looks to have some of Motwane’s signature dark humor, best showcased in AK vs AK. Netflix India’s Tanya Bami says: “We are so excited to start 2025 with something completely fresh, distinctive, and truly in signature Netflix style.”

Black Warrant is an Andolan Production in association with Confluence Media, presented by Applause Entertainment. Motwane’s co-creator on the series is Satyanshu Singh, dialogue writer for the Netflix Original movie Cobalt Blue.



We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Black Warrant, including the plot, cast, trailers, and Netflix release date.

What is the plot of Black Warrant?

Here’s Netflix’s plot summary:

Set in the 1980s, Black Warrant is a fictionalized retelling of certain true events told from the perspective of Sunil Gupta, a timid rookie jailer at Tihar Jail, as he confronts the brutal realities, high-profile cases, and complex power dynamics within Tihar’s walls.

Who is cast in Black Warrant?

Sunil Gupta is played by Zahan Kapoor, who played the title character in the gripping 2022 terrorism drama Faraaz (currently streaming on Netflix).

Other cast members include Rahul Bhat (Section 375), Paramvir Singh Cheema (Chamak), Anurag Thakur (Vedaa), Sidhant Gupta (Jubilee), Tota Roy Chowdhury (The Girl on the Train), Rajendra Gupta (Paan Singh Tomar), Rajshri Deshpande (Trial by Fire), Joy Sengupta (The Night Manager), and Priya Chauhan (Shrikant Bashir).

Black Warrant releases globally on January 10, 2025. You can add Black Warrant to your “Remind Me” Netflix queue here. This is just one Indian series of many Netflix has in the works for 2025 and beyond. You can see more of Netflix’s upcoming TV and movie slate from India here.

Are you excited about Black Warrant? Let us know in the comments below!