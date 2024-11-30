New Indian Movies & Series on Netflix: November 2024

What a busy month for Netflix Indian Originals! We got two brand new Original films, one celebrity documentary, and a second season of a gripping Original thriller series. Four top-tier theatrical releases round out an exciting month for new Indian content on Netflix. Here are all of the Indian movies and series added to Netflix in November 2024.

If you missed our roundup for September & October, you missed 14 new movies and 2 series. We also published our HUGE Indian slate preview for the rest of this year and beyond, too.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: November 2024

The Buckingham Murders (2024)

Languages: Hindi/English, Hindi-dubbed, Portuguese, & Spanish

Runtime: 106 Minutes

Director: Hansal Mehta

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Singh Brar

Genre: Mystery | Added to Netflix: November 7

While grieving her own child’s death, Detective Jass Bhamra (Kareena Kapoor Khan) is assigned the case of an Indian boy who disappeared from Buckinghamshire. Her investigation into the quiet English town turns up more than she bargained for. In the original theatrical version of the film, Kapoor Khan’s character switches between English and Hindi depending on whom she’s speaking to. A fully Hindi-dubbed version can be selected from the movie’s audio menu, along with dubbed versions in Portuguese (Brazil) and Spanish (Latin America).

Devara: Part 1 (2024)

Languages: Telugu, English, Hindi, Kannada, Korean, Malayalam, Portuguese, Spanish, & Tamil

Runtime: 152 Minutes

Director: Koratala Siva

Cast: NTR Jr., Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor

Genre: Action, Adventure | Added to Netflix: November 7

A feud over arms smuggling in a seaside village escalates from personal conflict to region-wide war in Devara: Part 1 (which is simply listed as “Devara” in the Netflix catalogue). The cast of Devara appeared on the September 28 episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 to promote the movie. Devara: Part 2 won’t even begin filming until 2026, so you’ve got time to catch this one. Dubbed versions in eight languages can be found in Devara‘s audio menu.

Vijay 69 (2024) N

Languages: Hindi, English, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 112 Minutes

Director: Akshay Roy

Cast: Anupam Kher, Chunky Panday, Mihir Ahuja

Genre: Comedy, Drama| Added to Netflix: November 8

Faced with his mortality, grumpy 69-year-old Vijay realizes he doesn’t have many accomplishments to speak of. He sets out to become the oldest Indian man to ever finish a triathlon, sparking an absurd rivalry with a teenager in his apartment building who’s vying to become India’s youngest triathlete. Sense 8‘s Anupam Kher is very funny as foul-mouthed Vijay. If you’re in the mood for an enjoyable, low-stress kind of film, give Vijay 69 a shot. Additional dialogue options — including a Hindi audio description track — can be found in the movie’s audio menu.

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale (2024) N

Languages: English, Arabic, Hindi, Indonesian, Malay, Malayalam, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 82 Minutes

Director: Amith Krishnan

Cast: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan

Genre: Documentary | Added to Netflix: November 17

This documentary follows South Indian actress Nayanthara in the days leading up to her wedding to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in 2022. The two look back on her early career and the massive success that earned her the nickname “Lady Superstar.” Dubbed dialogue options — including an English audio description track — are available in the film’s audio menu.

Bagheera (2024)

Languages: Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 156 Minutes

Director: D. R. Suri

Cast: Sriimurali, Rukmini Vasanth, Achyuth Kumar

Genre: Action, Superhero | Added to Netflix: November 20

A young man who wants to fight injustice joins the police force, only to discover that the police and government officials are in league with the gangsters who prey on innocent citizens. If he wants to punish those corrupting his city, the man’s only choice is to become the masked vigilante “Bagheera.” Additional dialogue options can be found in Bagheera‘s audio menu.

Lucky Bashkar (2024)

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, & Tamil

Runtime: 147 Minutes

Director: Venky Atluri

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramki

Genre: Drama, Period Piece | Added to Netflix: November 27

Dulquer Salmaan plays Baskhar, a middle-class guy in the 1980s who turns to financial scams to claw his way out of debt. As the easy money starts rolling in, Baskhar gets greedy. It falls to his devoted wife Sumathi (Meenakshi Chaudhary) to pull him back from the edge, before the man she fell in love with disappears entirely. Additional dialogue options can be chosen from the film’s audio menu.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar (2024) N

Languages: Hindi, English, Portuguese, Spanish, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 143 Minutes

Director: Neeraj Pandey

Cast: Avinash Tiwary, Jimmy Shergill, Tamannaah Bhatia

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Added to Netflix: November 29

Netflix’s latest Original thriller film comes from the creator of the crime series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. Inspector Jaswinder Singh’s inability to solve a brazen diamond heist in 2008 has plagued him ever since. Years later, he tracks down Sikandar Sharma, one of his main suspects at the time. Is Inspector Singh really on to something, or is he obsessed with an innocent man? Additional dialogue options — including a Hindi audio description track — can be found in the film’s audio menu.

New Indian Series on Netflix: November 2024

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (2024) N

Language: Hindi, English, Portuguese, Spanish, Tamil, & Telugu

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 14

Cast: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Aanchal G. Singgh

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Added to Netflix: November 22

Tahir Raj Bhasin returns as a man who falls victim to a politician’s daughter’s romantic obsession — a fixation that endangers both him and the woman he loves. Netflix made a 5-minute recap video in case you need a refresher on the events of Season 1 of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (“These Black Black Eyes“). Note that Season 2 has only six episodes, compared to Season 1’s eight. Additional dialogue options — including a Hindi audio description track — can be found in the show’s audio menu.

Which of these newly added Indian movies and series will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below!