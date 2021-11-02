‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Season 2 Has Wrapped Production in Ireland

Production has just wrapped on season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla with another season still to be filmed. This news comes as season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla has still yet to drop on Netflix which is expected to happen in 2022.

A quick recap for those out of the loop.

Vikings: Valhalla is an upcoming sequel series to the insanely popular HISTORY channel series Vikings (which eventually moved over to Amazon for its final season).

It’s produced by MGM Television and as we first reported, was given a huge episode order with 24 episodes ordered upfront. As we now know, these episodes are expected to be parceled up over the course of three seasons.

Production on the first season took place throughout the course of late 2020 and into 2021. Production on the second season has taken place throughout 2021.

Now thanks to several posts on social media from the team working on the project, season 2 is now confirmed to have wrapped production.

Production, according to KFTV, restarted for what is now known to be the second season in August 2021 in Ireland. According to that report, production would’ve restarted earlier in the year had it not been for coronavirus.

Michael Hirst told KPTV:

“I am so happy that we are returning to Ireland and Ashford Studios in glorious County Wicklow, which has been our home for the last eight years. Our Irish crew, in my opinion, is the best and most professional crew in the world. And it has been a particular joy to me, shared with my producer Morgan O’Sullivan, that we have been able to give continuous employment to many hundreds of Irish men and women.”

Pictures have been posted online throughout the production of season 2 including this glorious shot from Visit Wicklow.

In a post on Instagram, Caroline Simonnet wrote on November 2nd, 2021 that production has wrapped saying:

“Season 2 just wrapped on upcoming [Vikings: Valhalla]! Had the pleasure to work on the show alongside my Irish bros/sistas and it’s set to be EPIC! Especially with Die Hard’s Jeb Stuart at the helm”

We’ll keep you posted on all things Vikings: Valhalla as and when we get it.

Are you looking forward to watching Vikings: Valhalla on Netflix in 2022? Let us know down below.