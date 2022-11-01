‘Black Rabbit’ Jude Law Netflix Series: Everything We Know So Far

In an effort to expand its slate of quality TV series, Netflix has once again teamed up with director, producer and Ozark star Jason Bateman for a brand new limited series called Black Rabbit. The series will star Bateman himself along with Fantastic Beasts star Jude Law.

The episodes of the new limited series will be directed by Bateman himself, who directed a number of episodes of his previous hit Netflix series Ozark, for which he was nominated for an Emmy. The scripts for Black Rabbit were written by Zach Baylin, who got wide acclaim for his script for the Will Smith starring movie King Richard, and his wife and creative partner Kate Susman, for whom Black Rabbit will be a screenwriting debut.

The drama, announced in October 2022, hails from Bateman and Michael Costigan’s Aggregate Films, Law and Ben Jackson’s Riff Raff Entertainment, Zach Baylin and Kate Susman’s Youngblood Pictures and Automatik Entertainment.

This is one of many projects coming from Bateman and his production company. Other notable projects include Florida Man, Dark Wire, Here Comes the Flood, Movie Night, and many more.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Black Rabbit:

What’s the plot of Black Rabbit?

Sadly, the plot details for Netflix’s Black Rabbit are kept tightly under wraps for the time being. That’s not a surprise as this is an original script without any source material, so we will have to wait for more official news.

Who is cast in Black Rabbit?

It has been confirmed that Black Rabbit‘s director Jason Bateman will also star in it. Bateman’s recent credits include the highly acclaimed Netflix drama Ozark, which was just concluded in 2022. Bateman will be joined by Fantastic Beasts and Sherlock Holmes star Jude Law.

How many episodes will be in Black Rabbit?

The number of episodes for Netflix’s Black Rabbit hasn’t been disclosed, but a logical estimate would be between 6 to 10. It has been confirmed, though, that each episode will be one hour long.

What’s the production status of Black Rabbit?

Netflix’s Black Rabbit is currently in its early development stage, where the team behind the project is penning the scripts as we speak with pre-production following after.

What’s the Netflix release date for Black Rabbit?

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for Black Rabbit, but considering its very early development stage, we can probably expect only a late 2023 or 2024 release date.