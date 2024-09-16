Every Studio Ghibli Movie on Netflix & How To Watch In Order

In 2020, all 21 Studio Ghibli movies were available to stream internationally on Netflix. Four years later, 23 Studio Ghibli movies are available on Netflix internationally, following the extra additions of Earwig and the Witch and Grave of the Fireflies. Those are soon to be joined by The Boy and the Heron beginning in October. We’ve prepared an updated complete and beginner’s guide for those new to Studio Ghibli and its incredible feature films. See below for background on the studio’s history and our suggestions on where to start with the new additions.

Please note: Studio Ghibli movies are not currently available to stream on Netflix in the US & Canada with the exception of Grave of the Fireflies. The remainder of the library is exclusive to Max.

Who is Studio Ghibli?

A household name in the anime industry, Studio Ghibli is a world-renowned animation studio founded in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki, and the late Isao Takahata and Yasuyoshi Tokuma.

The studio is responsible for some of history’s most iconic anime films, including the Academy Award-winning Spirited Away and the beloved classic My Neighbor Totoro.

In its 35-year history, Studio Ghibli has produced 21 films, generating over $1 billion at the box office and earning billions more through home video sales and merchandising. Of the top 10 highest-grossing anime films of all time, four are Studio Ghibli titles. With Spirited Away ranking as number 3.

Until 2017, Disney held the license for Studio Ghibli’s home distribution (DVD, Blu-ray) but eventually sold the rights to GKIDS for North America.

Before 2020, the Studio Ghibli movie collection was difficult to stream due to licensing issues and the companies responsible for streaming distribution rights.

Watch Studio Ghibli Movies in Order of Netflix Release and Release Year

Netflix received Studio Ghibli movies in three initial batches and two (soon to be three) subsequent releases.

The first batch arrived in February 2020 and included:

Castle in the Sky (1986)

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Ocean Waves (1993)

Only Yesterday (1991)

Porco Rosso (1992)

Tales from Earthsea (2006)

The second batch arrived in March 2020:

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)

Spirited Away (2001)

The Cat Returns (2002)

Arrietty (2010)

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013)

The final batch arrived in April 2020:

Pom Poko (1994)

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea (2008)

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

The Wind Rises (2013)

When Marnie Was There (2014)

Then we’ve got the subsequent releases:

If you’d prefer to watch the movies in order of release year, here’s how to do just that:

1980s Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984) Castle in the Sky (1986) Grave of the Fireflies (1988) My Neighbor Totoro (1988) Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

1990s Only Yesterday (1991) Porco Rosso (1992) Ocean Waves (1993) Pom Poko (1994) Whisper of the Heart (1995) Princess Mononoke (1997) My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)

2000s Spirited Away (2001) The Cat Returns (2002) Howl’s Moving Castle (2004) Tales from Earthsea (2006) Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea (2008)

2010s Arrietty (2010) From Up on Poppy Hill (2011) The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013) The Wind Rises (2013) When Marnie Was There (2014)

2020s Earwig and the Witch (2020) The Boy and the Heron (2023)



Is Studio Ghibli suitable for my children?

Studio Ghibli movies are an excellent choice for family-friendly anime films. Any concerned parent will be pleased to know that Studio Ghibli movies are suitable for children. All of the movies are rated PG or below.

Our Recommended Studio Ghibli Watching Picks

If you’re new to Studio Ghibli, we recommend starting with its most popular movies.

To begin, we suggest watching My Neighbor Totoro.

More than three decades after its release, My Neighbor Totoro remains one of the most beloved anime films of all time, not just under the Studio Ghibli banner. The wholesome tale of Satsuki and her younger sister moving to the countryside and encountering magical forest creatures can be enjoyed by all, especially families.

For higher stakes and adventure, the best titles to consider next are Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, or Princess Mononoke.

Spirited Away, arguably the most successful movie in the Studio Ghibli library, is considered one of the greatest anime movies ever made. The most financially successful Studio Ghibli film, Spirited Away is the second highest-grossing anime of all time and even won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film at the 75th Academy Awards.

An unmissable feature from the studio’s collection, it is undoubtedly a must-watch.

Join Chihiro on her journey to remember her own name, escape from a contract with the witch Yubaba, and restore her parents to human form after they were transformed into pigs.

Next is Howl’s Moving Castle, the second most successful film at the box office for Studio Ghibli. The inspiration for the film came from director Hayao Miyazaki’s reaction to the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.

The themes throughout are very much anti-war, but that doesn’t prevent Howl’s Moving Castle from being a fun adventure for everyone to enjoy.

After the young and beautiful Sophie is turned into an old woman by a jealous witch, she must seek help from her friend, the wizard Howl, to restore her youth. At the same time, Howl must contend with two warring nations and bring peace to troubled times.

Lastly, the 90s classic Princess Mononoke cannot be overlooked. Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, the legendary filmmaker conceived the early concepts of the film in the 70s, sketching a princess living in the woods with a beast.

Outside Japan, the film didn’t perform as well as expected, but years later, when Princess Mononoke became available on DVD, millions of households worldwide experienced the magic of Studio Ghibli for the first time. It could be argued that the successful home video release of Princess Mononoke paved the way for the theatrical successes of Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle.

Set in 14th century Japan, a prince, cursed by a demon’s corruption, finds himself caught in a conflict between the Wolf God Moro and her companion, Princess Mononoke, who fight against the atrocities committed by humanity.

Studio Ghibli Movies by Director

Hayao Miyazaki

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Castle in the Sky (1986)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Porco Rosso (1992)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

Spirited Away (2001)

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Ponyo (2008)

The Wind Rises (2013)

The Boy and the Heron (2023)

Hiromasa Yonebayashi

Arrietty (2010)

When Marnie Was There (2014)

Isao Takahata

Only Yesterday (1991)

Pom Poko (1994)

My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)

Gorō Miyazaki

Tales from Earthsea (2006)

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

Earwig and the Witch (2020)

Hiroyuki Morita

The Cat Returns (2002)

Isao Takahata

Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013)

Tomomi Mochizuki

Ocean Waves (1993)

Yoshifumi Kondō

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

How Long Will The Studio Ghibli Movies Remain on Netflix?

The bulk of the Studio Ghibli library came up for renewal back in 2023, but the streamer managed to lock down the rights for a further three years. That’s still the case today, with most of the movies remaining on Netflix through mid-2026. Grave of the Fireflies will remain on Netflix through September 15th, 2027.

Where can I stream the Studio Ghibli movies in the US and Canada?

At the time of writing, Studio Ghibli movies are not available to stream in the US and Canada except Grave of the Fireflies.

Instead, the rights to Studio Ghibli movies were sold to Max (previously HBO Max) upon its release in May 2020.

What’s your favorite Studio Ghibli movie? Let us know in the comments.