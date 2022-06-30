What Time Will ‘Stranger Things’ Volume 2 be on Netflix?

The wait has been agonizing but we’re finally just hours away from diving back into Stranger Things season 4 with the release of volume 2 coming on July 1st, 2022. As per all Netflix Originals, they release at midnight in Los Angeles meaning that you’ll either have to stay up late or wait throughout the day for the series to drop where you live.

After beating out Obi-Wan Kenobi to be the biggest show of the summer, we’re still not quite done with Stranger Things as the previous 7 episodes that made up volume 1 are only the beginning as they setup the big final battle between Vecna and Eleven.

As a reminder, you’ll need to set plenty of time aside for the final two episodes have a runtime of close to 4 hours in total with Matt and Ross Duffer writing and directing both episodes.

We’ve got more on what you need to know about Volume 2 in our dedicated preview.

Full Release Time Schedule for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 on Netflix

As noted above, Netflix will both episodes onto the service simultaneously around the world but because of those pesky time zones, you’ll need to know when that’ll be where you live and the further east on the globe you are, the longer you’ll have to wait throughout the day.

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time (PT) – Los Angeles etc 12:00 AM (GMT-8) Mountain Standard Time (MST) – Phoenix etc 01:00 AM (GMT-6) Central Standard Time (CT) – Mexico City etc 02:00 AM (GMT-5) Eastern Daylight Time (EST) – New York etc 03:00 AM (GMT-4) Brasilia Standard Time (BRT) 04:00 AM (GMT-3) Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 07:00 AM (GMT) British Summer Time (BST) – Netflix UK 08:00 AM (GMT+1) Central European Summer Time (CEST) 09:00 AM (GMT+2) Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) 10:00 AM (GMT+3) Israel Daylight Time 10:00 AM (GMT+3) India Standard Time (IST) 12:30 PM (GMT+5:30) Philippine Time (PHT) 15:00 PM (GMT+8) Korea Standard Time (KST) – South Korea 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Japan Standard Time (JST) 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) 18:00 PM (GMT+11) New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) 19:00 PM (GMT+12)

Countdown Timer for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2

If you’re still not sure what time it’s available where you live, we’ve embedded a timer below that’s counting down to 00:00 PST meaning that it’s also counting down to when it’ll be available where you live.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 Not Showing After The Time Elapses?

If you can’t see the final two episodes of Stranger Things season 4 showing yet, there’s a simple fix to get them to show up.

On mobiles or app versions of Netflix (ie Netflix on your Roku, Fire Stick, or Smart TV), navigate to the help section and there’s a reload Netflix button. You can also just navigate to a different app and then back onto Netflix for the same effect.

If you’re on a web browser, you may need to refresh your cache or close the website down and open it back up again (CTRL + F5 on Windows or CMD + R on Mac).

By doing this, you’ll refresh Netflix and get any and all the new episodes.

If Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 is still not showing after you’ve refreshed. Try logging in and out of Netflix.

Are you looking forward to watching Volume 2 of Stranger Things on Netflix on July 1st? Let us know in the comments down below.