When will Seasons 3-4 of ‘Zoey 101’ be on Netflix?

Zoey 101 is trending in Netflix’s top 10 charts in the United States after having the first two seasons of the Nick show added in June 2022. As any fan of the show will know, Netflix is missing seasons of Zoey 101 that didn’t arrive but will they be coming soon? We’ve got bad news.

Airing between 2005 and 2008, Zoey 101 was one of the many shows to be produced by Dan Schneider and arguably launched the careers of several fledgling actors at the time. The show focuses on a group of friends at the Pacific Coast Academy.

Among the stars of the show included Jamie Lynn Spears (who currently stars in Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias recently renewed for season 3), Paul Butcher, Victoria Justice (star of Victorious also on Netflix as well as Netflix’s A Perfect Pairing and Afterlife of the Party), Sean Flynn, Kristin Herrera, Christopher Massey, and Alexa Nikolas.

Netflix added seasons 1-2 of Zoey 101 alongside a slew of other Nickelodeon live-action classics including All That, Kenan and Kel, Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, and of course, Zoey 101.

In total, Netflix is now streaming all 26 episodes of the first two seasons (they notably split Spring Break-Up into two episodes in season 2) but they’re missing 36 episodes that made up seasons 3 and 4.

Now, here comes the bad news.

Licensing only two seasons of the four-season show has been purposely done in this instance and based on historic additions of classic Nick shows to Netflix (such as iCarly and The Thundermans) we won’t be seeing seasons 3-4 added at all.

The reason for this is that Paramount (previously ViacomCBS), the owner of Nickelodeon and therefore this title, is leveraging Netflix to get viewership on Zoey 101 in the hopes that you’ll be desperate enough to go and subscribe to their streaming service.

What is this rival streaming service? Well, it’s called Paramount+ which, for the most part, is the home for most of Nickelodeon’s vast library. There you’ll find all 4 seasons available in HD. An ad-supported version of Paramount+ is also available where you can get the cost of your subscription lower.

Netflix, based on our intel, will be keeping the first two seasons of Zoey 101 for a two-year period meaning Netflix US will carry the show until 2024.

We’ve got all these shows and every Nickelodeon show currently available on Netflix (complete or incomplete) listed here.

Would you have liked to have seen more seasons of Zoey 101 added to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.