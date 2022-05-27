The first volume of the fourth season of Stranger Things was more than worth the three-year wait. If you’re like us and have binged the first volume on the first day of release, you may be wondering when volume 2 arrives on Netflix. Thankfully the wait isn’t that long, you’ll only need to wait till July to watch the conclusion to season 4.

We’ve seen it with Ozark, Money Heist, Lucifer, and now Stranger Things, Netflix isn’t afraid to split the seasons of their most popular shows.

2022 has been a struggle so far for Netflix, which means the timing of the release of a brand new season of Stranger Things couldn’t be better. With more episodes on the way in July, Netflix will certainly keep Stranger Things on the lips of subscribers for the next few months.

When is Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 coming to Netflix?

It has already been confirmed that season 4 volume 2 of Stranger Things will be released on Netflix on Friday, July 1st, 2022.

Questions and What to Expect from Stranger Things season 4 volume 2

*SPOILERS WARNING FOR SEASON 4 VOLUME 1*

Where is the Mindflayer?

Since the second season, the Mindflayer has been an ever-present danger to Hawkins, Indiana, and ultimately the world. However, after its defeat at the Battle of Starcourt, the Mindflayer disappeared and hasn’t revealed itself to the world since.

So, where is it? After such a heavy defeat it’s likely the Mindflayer is biding its time within the Upside Down, recovering its power before attempting another invasion of the Hawkins.

There’s also a chance that a piece of the Mindflayer has landed in the hands of the Russians, as shown in the preview for volume 2 which reveals an extremely morbid exhibit of Upside Down creatures caught and or killed by the Russians. One such creature trapped behind some extremely tough-looking glass is the haze and smoke that is familiar to the Mindflayers’.

Is Number 001/Vecna the Mindflayer?

Vecna aka 001 is not the Mindflayer, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t any less dangerous. While it hasn’t been confirmed, it doesn’t look like Vecna is working for the Mindflayer, and has his own ulterior motives such as eradicating humans.

We wouldn’t put it past the Mindflayer to take control of the ensuing chaos and strike when everyone least expects it.

How will Hopper, Joyce, and Murray make it home from Russia?

Given that Hopper was able to use one of the gates to make it from one side of the world to the other, it’s not beyond the realm of reason that the trio may just use a similar method to make it back to Hawkins, Indiana, USA.

In true Hopper fashion, we expect him to make a triumphant and dramatically heroic return to Hawkins when he is needed most.

Will Eleven make it home to Hawkins in time?

Eleven remembering what happened to her and the other children at the hands of 001 has helped her to rediscover her powers. But before Eleven can use her powers to help her friends in Hawkins, there’s the small matter of the US General who is determined to track her down and kill her, mistakingly blaming her for the deaths in Hawkins.

Mike, Will, Jonathan, and Argyle are high-tailing it to Nevada where Eleven is being held, but will they get there in time?

Will Nancy survive?

Scenes are shown in the preview for volume 2 to answer that question, but that doesn’t mean she won’t die before the end of season 4.

That question also extends to the rest of the cast who have each survived plenty of deathly encounters thanks to plot armor. We don’t expect a massacre to occur, however, to keep the tension high and show the consequences of everyone’s actions it may be time for one of the main cast to take one for the team.

What are the episode run times of season 4 volume 2?

With only two episodes to go, subscribers will have more feature-length episodes in store for them:

Episode 8 – Papa – 85 Minutes

– Papa – 85 Minutes Episode 9 – The Piggyback – 150 Minutes

At 150 minutes, the season 4 finale is the longest in the show’s history and longer than many blockbuster films!

