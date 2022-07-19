What Time Will ‘Virgin River’ Season 4 be on Netflix?

We’re just hours away from heading back to the quaint town of Virgin River for another season of highs and lows. If you’re planning on waking up, staying up or just curious about when you can stream the new series, here’s the global release time schedule for Virgin River.

We’ve got lots more on Virgin River season 4 in our big preview for the upcoming season but in case you need to know the basics, here they are:

Season 4 returns on July 20th (on a Wednesday – all previous releases have been Friday)

It returns with a supersized 12 episode season

Season 4 filmed in 2021 with it wrapping in December 2021

Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Alexandra Breckenridge, Sarah Dugdale and Annette O’Toole are among the names returning.

Mark Ghanimé and Kai Bradbury are the two new faces you’ll see in season 4.

Full Release Time Schedule for Virgin River Season 4 on Netflix

As per all Netflix Originals (which arrive differently from licensed titles), the series gets added worldwide simultaneously. As timezones are in play here, you’ll either have to stay up very late if you’re in the US, wake up early if you’re in Europe or wait till after school or work if you’re in Asia.

Here’s the complete timezone list for when Virgin River season 4 will be on Netflix:

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time (PT) – Los Angeles etc 12:00 AM (GMT-8) Mountain Standard Time (MST) – Phoenix etc 01:00 AM (GMT-6) Central Standard Time (CT) – Mexico City etc 02:00 AM (GMT-5) Eastern Daylight Time (EST) – New York etc 03:00 AM (GMT-4) Brasilia Standard Time (BRT) 04:00 AM (GMT-3) Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 07:00 AM (GMT) British Summer Time (BST) – Netflix UK 08:00 AM (GMT+1) Central European Summer Time (CEST) 09:00 AM (GMT+2) Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) 10:00 AM (GMT+3) Israel Daylight Time 10:00 AM (GMT+3) India Standard Time (IST) 12:30 PM (GMT+5:30) Philippine Time (PHT) 15:00 PM (GMT+8) Korea Standard Time (KST) – South Korea 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Japan Standard Time (JST) 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) 18:00 PM (GMT+11) New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) 19:00 PM (GMT+12)

If the time above has passed and you’re still not seeing Virgin River season 4 available, Netflix advises that “You may need to refresh your browser, reload the Netflix app, or restart your device and relaunch Netflix to watch a newly released title.”

Virgin River Season 5 is in production at Netflix

Not only are you getting 12 episodes as part of season 4 tomorrow, you’re also getting more in 2023 in the form of the already announced season 5. As you may know, Netflix gave Virgin River a two-season order following season 3, released last year.

We’ve already started our preview for the upcoming fifth season of Virgin River, but here are some of the key details you need to know:

Sue Tenney is no longer showrunning – Patrick Sean Smith is taking over showrunning duties

Filming has already begun on the new series with it set to continue until November

Season 5 is once again expected to be 12 episodes long.

Are you looking forward to watching season 4 of Virgin River on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.