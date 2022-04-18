When Will ‘All American’ Season 4 be on Netflix?

All American season 4 is now airing on The CW with the finale set to air in late May 2022. All American season 4 is coming to Netflix in the US and we’re currently expecting it to drop in early June 2022.

Created by April Blair, All American is now one of the hottest shows that’s aired first on The CW. It’s come to Netflix shortly after each season ended and has done remarkably well on the Netflix top 10s since they were introduced in February 2020. Season 3 took a while to get to Netflix given the show’s production was pushed way back thanks to delays on production due to the pandemic.

All American season 4 began airing on The CW on October 25th, 2021. The exact episode count for the fourth season is still TBD as is the finale air date.

What can we expect from All American season 4?

The drama significantly ramped up by the end of season 3 and left us with a bunch of cliffhangers. Hunter Clowdus was notably promoted to a main cast member for season 4. He plays JJ Parker.

There are some excellent insights from TVLine and some good discussion threads on Reddit but the overarching big questions we going into season 4 include (spoilers below):

Will Coop survive after Mo plotted his downfall throughout the season?

Will the championship game actually take place? Will it be canceled after the huge fistfight?

Will Coach Baker be able to forgive Spencer and Jordan after they trained behind his back?

When will All American season 4 release on Netflix?

With the show now on the road with its fourth season and if you’re not keeping up-to-date by watching weekly, you’ll want to know when season 4 of All American is on Netflix.

Officially, we don’t yet know when season 4 will hit but that doesn’t mean we can’t give a broad estimate.

20 episodes are reportedly going to be making up the fourth season with the finale currently due to air on May 23rd, 2022.

As per the standing Netflix deal, the streaming service will stream the show around 8-9 days after the finale so right now, we’re predicting All American be back on Netflix for season 4 in late May 2022 or early June 2022. If we go exactly 8 days it’ll be available on May 31st but we should know whether that’s the case in the coming weeks.

Will All American come to Netflix internationally?

It’s still the case (and has been since season 1) that All American is only streaming on Netflix in the US. It only came to Netflix as part of the big output deal Netflix had with The CW but that deal only applied to Netflix US. Other shows from The CW that were sold to Netflix internationally (ie Riverdale) were done seperately.

Given the streaming landscape and Warner Brothers Television’s general international strategy, it’s highly unlikely Netflix licenses All American in other regions.

In other All American news, you may know that season 3 contained a backdoor pilot that will lead into a full spinoff called All American: Homecoming. We’re still waiting to hear about the streaming home of Homecoming but it seems increasingly unlikely that Netflix will carry it.

Are you looking forward to season 4 of All American on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.