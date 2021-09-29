Season 12 of Archer has wrapped up its run on FXX in the United States with another 8 episodes now awaiting release on Netflix. With season 13 on the way, let’s take a look at what Netflix regions will get Archer season 12 and when we can expect it to drop.

Created by Adam Reed, Archer is a long-running animated sitcom on FX (moved to FXX from season 8) that still hits Netflix in many regions in an annual fashion.

Recent seasons have been rather controversial given that most take place in Archer’s unconscious mind but IMDb scores at least suggest that the newer seasons have once again struck a chord.

Season 12 began airing on August 25th, 2021 and ran for 8 episodes concluding on October 6th, 2021.

What Netflix regions will carry Archer season 12?

Netflix in almost every region outside of the United States still carries Archer.

According to Unogs, at least 37 countries carry the animated series including the likes of Netflix Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It extends to regions like Latin America, Europe, and Asia too.

There is concerns that the contract could eventually run out meaning that Disney takes back the rights in favor of Disney+ Star but for the moment, that doesn’t look to be the case.

When will Archer season 12 be on Netflix?

So, what you’re actually here for, the Archer season 12 Netflix release date.

In almost all instances, we get new seasons just before the new one is set to air in the United States.

That means we’re currently expecting season 12 of Archer to come to Netflix outside the US from August 2022 at the absolute earliest. Seasons 9 through 11 have arrived each August.

Why isn’t Archer on Netflix US anymore?

If you’re in the United States and reading this article, you’ve probably realized none of this applies to you.

That’s because Netflix US lost Archer as part of Fox exodus from Netflix back in 2018. Archer had 7 seasons on Netflix in the US up until March 2018 when they all departed.

With Fox now owned by Disney and all its library made part of Hulu’s central lineup, its impossible to conceive of this changing in the future. That means, if you want to watch Archer, you’ll need Hulu in the US.

There you have it. We’ll keep you posted as and when we get full release dates but for now, let us know in the comments if you’re going to be waiting for Archer season 12 on Netflix.