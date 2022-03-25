When will ‘Close Enough’ Season 3 be on Netflix?

Close Enough is soon returning for its third season on HBO Max and continues to be distributed as a Netflix Original outside the US on Netflix. Therefore, we’re fully expecting season 3 to land on Netflix but when? We don’t have confirmation as of yet but we can look at past seasons to find out when it might be added.

Created by J. G. Quintel, the animation series first debuted on HBO Max in July 2020. It then went onto air on TBS in the United States in October 2021. Most importantly to this article, however, it unexpectedly came to Netflix in September 2020. It resides on Netflix in every region excluding the United States such as the United Kingdom, Canada,

If you’ve never taken the chance to watch the show before, here’s a little about what you can expect:

A surreal animated comedy about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and their two divorced best friends/roommates all sharing a cramped apartment on the east side of Los Angeles. Their life may not be ideal but for now, it’s close enough.

Season 3 of the show notably adds Sam Register as an executive producer.

In the case of season 2, we saw the series added exactly three months after the entire season dropped on HBO Max.

Expecting the same release schedule for season 3, we can expect to see Close Enough season 3 added to Netflix on July 7th or 8th, 2022. Of course, we’ll probably have to wait until June 2022 to get confirmation of this (we don’t get notified well in advance sadly) so we’ll update you here once we know more.

There will be exceptions to this. Netflix Germany for example has to wait over a year until new seasons arrive (season 3 is coming in April 2022).

One thing we should look out for is the possibility that Warner Brothers is able to buy back the international license to the show in favor of putting it on HBO Max which is slowly rolling out around the world.

Are you looking forward to checking out Close Enough season 3 on Netflix where you live? Let us know in the comments down below.