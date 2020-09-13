Netflix Acquires HBO Max’s ‘Close Enough’ for International Release

Netflix has acquired Close Enough, a brand new animated project heading exclusively to HBO Max in the United States for international distribution. Season 1 of the series will be made available to Netflix subscribers from September 14th, 2020.

Among the regions set to get Close Enough includes the United Kingdom, Latin America, and Canada.

J. G. Quintel is behind the series and comes from Cartoon Network Studios which is the same team behind The Regular Show. It features the voices of J. G. Quintel, Gabrielle Walsh, Jason Mantzoukas, Kimiko Glenn, Jessica DiCicco, James Adomian, and Danielle Brooks.

The slice of life animated sitcom follows a couple facing modern changes in their mid-20s. It’s been one of the best HBO Max Originals since the service released earlier in 2020.

What Close Enough means for HBO Max’s international expansion?

Although Netflix has significantly upped its Original animated sitcoms output as of late with Hoops and Big Mouth being good recent examples, its still buying up licenses to the likes of Close Enough, Rick & Morty and others internationally.

Of course, this puts significant questions on the ability of HBO Max to be able to expand abroad. Just over the past couple of weeks, we’ve learned that HBO Max is selling off one of their headline Originals to the BBC.

Could HBO Max be facing similar problems faced by Hulu where it faces being boxed into the US market because of the significant cost of getting a library and untangling from previous contracts? That remains to be seen.

Will Netflix US get Close Enough?

Sadly, although Netflix now carries the series internationally, the US won’t ever be included.

The rights will remain with HBO Max for the foreseeable.

Will future seasons come to Netflix internationally?

Future seasons will also likely now come to Netflix internationally as these contracts often cover the lifetime of the series. Season 2 was renewed just last month as confirmed by the show’s creator.

Close Enough has been picked up for Season 2! — JG Quintel (@JGQuintel) August 6, 2020

Are you looking forward to Close Enough joining Netflix internationally? Let us know in the comments down below.