‘Call the Midwife’ Season 11 Coming to Netflix in September 2022

Call the Midwife season 10 is now on Netflix but fans of the show will know that season 11 (or series 11 as it’s known in the UK) concluded airing earlier in 2022. When will season 11 hit Netflix? We now have an official release date for Netflix US with it arriving in full in September 2022.

Since 2014, Netflix has received annual releases of Call the Midwife except in 2020 when the series was delayed due to you-know-what. The most recent season, season 10, landed on Netflix on March 21st, 2022.

Netflix US is now the only region currently carrying Call the Midwife. Netflix UK notably saw the series removed back in September 2021.

As mentioned, season 11 has already aired in the UK. It premiered its Christmas episode in December 2021 and then ran its 8 episodes from January through February 2022. This season is set in 1967 and we begin the season following Nancy, who begins her first day as a newly qualified midwife.

When will season 11 of Call the Midwife be released on Netflix?

Previous seasons have dropped onto Netflix around 11 months following their BBC airing. They then air on PBS in the States before coming to Netflix. That led us to initially predict that season 11 would drop onto Netflix between December 2022 and February 2023.

We’re happy to report that we’re wrong in this instance and instead, it’s been licensed for September 2022.

Season 11 of Call The Midwife is coming to Netflix US on September 5th, 2022.

Could Call the Midwife leave Netflix?

One possibility is that we see Call the Midwife in the US take a leave like its done in the UK. There’s no sign of that happening at the moment so long as Netflix is willing to keep licensing new seasons but with increased competition for period dramas, it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

There’s plenty more to come from Call the Midwife beyond season 11. Both a twelfth and thirteenth season are on the way, with the latter set to air in 2024.

Are you looking forward to another season of Call the Midwife coming soon to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.